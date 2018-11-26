Ivanka Trump Email Investigation Could Spell ‘Peril’ For The Trump Family, Say White House Sources

Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner are also likely to face investigations once the Democratically-controlled House of Representatives convenes in January.

Ivanka Trump’s alleged use of a private email server for government business will be one of several “avenues of inquiry” that will be investigated once the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives convenes in January, the Independent is reporting. The financial dealings and other possible unethical acts of Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner will also likely be investigated, in what one pundit describes as a likely “Achilles Heel” for the family.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump allegedly used a private email server to exchange emails for government business, violating federal law in the process. It is the very same crime for which Donald Trump routinely criticized Hillary Clinton, and for which crowds at his rally routinely chant “Lock her up!” The irony was not lost on liberal watchdog group American Oversight, which revealed Ivanka’s alleged use of a private email server in the first place.

“The parallels between Ms. Trump’s conduct and that of Secretary Clinton are inescapable.”

So egregious are the accusations against Ivanka that even two Republicans are pressing for an investigation. Representative Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, who led a years-long investigation into Hillary Clinton’s role in the deaths of Americans in a terrorist attack in Benghazi, has questioned Ivanka’s use of a private email server. So has Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

In her own book, Ivanka Trump once warned emails are "key to prosecuting just about everyone" https://t.co/TqWbGnn5yy pic.twitter.com/SX22PgPrn1 — TopBuzz (@TopBuzz) November 26, 2018

It’s not just Ivanka Trump who should be preparing for investigations once the 116th Congress convenes. Democrats have already promised closer looks at Donald Trump Jr.’s supposed meetings with Moscow officials promising “dirt” on Hillary Clinton. Further, Congress will almost certainly be looking into payments made to Trump properties in which Trump Jr., and/or his son-in-law Jared Kushner (husband of daughter Ivanka) may have played a role. Those payments might possibly violate the Constitution’s so-called “Emoluments Clause,” which forbids payments from foreign operatives to holders of federal offices in the U.S.

That even Republicans are interested in looking into the Trump family could spell doom for the entire lot, says Maryland Democrat Representative Jamie Raskin.

“Politically speaking, this is the Achilles’ heel of the administration. They have turned the government of the United States into a moneymaking operation for the president and his family and close friends. That is the exact opposite of our constitutional design. The president’s tax returns, documents he has steadfastly refused to release in defiance of tradition, remain a central target.”

However, multiple investigations into the Trump family may actually work in his favor, says Thomas M. Reynolds, a former congressman who once chaired the National Republican Congressional Committee. That’s because if Democrats appear overtly partisan in going after Trump and his family, it could work to Trump’s advantage. Unidentified White House aides say even Trump himself believes that Democrat investigations into his family may generate sympathy for him.