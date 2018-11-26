Blake Shelton Says Jennifer Hudson Is ‘Sneaky’ On ‘The Voice’, Says Coaches Can ‘Kiss My Butt’

Blake's revealing what he really thinks about his 'The Voice' Season 15 co-coaches.

Blake Shelton is revealing what he really thinks about his fellow coaches on Season 15 of The Voice while also admitting that they can “kiss [his] butt”. Blake made the big confessions to Hollywood Outbreak, where he described his long time co-coach Adam Levine as being his “punching bag” on the NBC primetime show and Jennifer Hudson as “sneaky”.

Speaking about Hudson with the outlet, he described her as being “the sneaky one here” as well as being “super talented” and “experienced” due to getting her start on the NBC series’ rival competition American Idol, just like fellow coach Kelly Clarkson. Jennifer appeared on Season 3, while Kelly won Season 1.

“She’s just so well-accomplished,” he gushed of the Oscar winning singer and actress.

Although he doesn’t usually have the nicest things to say about his friend/enemy Adam, Blake said in the new interview that the Maroon 5 frontman is actually what “make[s] the show so fun” for him because of their infamous back and forth banter that’s become synonymous with the series over the past 15 seasons.

“If I didn’t have him as a punching bag down there, I don’t know what I would do,” the country star then continued, admitting that Levine’s intense competitiveness as a coach particularly during the early episodes is what makes the show’s famous Blind Audition rounds so interesting for him.

Shelton then went on to dish on his relationship with Kelly Clarkson, who’s he’s famously close with both on and off the set, as Kelly’s husband Brandon Blackstock is the “Honey Bee” singer’s manager.

Calling her “a blast to work with” on the popular talent search, Shelton admitted that he’s never even seen the “Breakaway” singer without a big smile on her face.

“I don’t know that there’s ever been a person that’s been a coach on this show that’s more excited about being a coach on this show than [her] and it shows,” he added of the mom of two.

The singer’s latest confessions about his fellow The Voice coaches come shortly after Blake admitted that they can all “kiss [his] butt” while revealing what he thinks makes the NBC series standout from other shows of its kind.

Blake made the remark about his co-coaches on Season 15 to Hollywood Outbreak after admitting that he thinks the show’s big draw is that all the cutthroat competition is between the superstar coaches and not between the contestants.

“The only real cutthroat things that are going on are things that are going on between the coaches,” he shared when asked about why he thinks the series keeps drawing viewers back in in their millions season after season, adding that the coaches are all rooting for the talent no matter what their team and are all supportive of the contestants.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Adding that “that’s what it’s all about” for him, Shelton then quipped, “as far as the other coaches go, you know, they can kiss my butt. I don’t care, and I think that’s what people like about the show.”

The Voice Season 15, with Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and Jennifer Hudson airs on NBC on Monday and Tuesday nights.