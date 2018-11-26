Top 6 Sexiest Photos Of Alexis Ren From November 2018 On Instagram

Alexis Ren has been a popular model for years, but she’s picked up a new fan base thanks to her run on Dancing With the Stars. Ren did very well on the show and was partnered up with pro dancer Alan Bersten. Things apparently heated up for the duo throughout the season, and they both confessed their feelings for each other before long.

Additionally, Ren has an incredibly strong presence on Instagram, where she shares some amazing photos on a regular basis. Here are the top 6 sexiest photos of her on Instagram.

1. Topless and a Tattoo

Alexia shared a photo of herself topless while cozying up on a tan beanbag chair with her eyes closed. The model smiled as fans could clearly see her rose tattoo on her right side, as she censored the photo with her right arm.

2. Beanbag & Sweats

The model shared a photo of herself laying on a beanbag while holding her hands to her face, as she smiled widely. Alexis went topless for the photo, which garnered over 700k likes.

3. Black Lingerie

Ren looked fabulous in a black lingerie set, as she worked the cameras while accentuating her curves for the cameras. She wore her hair down and accessorized with a gold necklace, and tugged at her bottoms with her left hand.

4. Sweater and Not Much Else

Ren flaunted her curves in a photo of herself wearing a sweater and not much else. She played with her lips with her right hand, as she wore a black thong bottom and was photographed from above.

5. Finals Dress

The DWTS contestant looked fabulous in her finals dress, which had revealing cut-outs and a very low cut. Alexis flaunted her curves, as her rose tattoo peeked out from the cut-out on the back.

6. Birthday Glow

Ren celebrated her 22nd birthday on November 23, and she commemorated that moment with a sultry photo of herself wearing a very small crop top and denim shorts. She wore her hair down and put on pink lipstick.

Alexis also shared a ton of Instagram Stories that gave fans a closer look at her birthday celebrations. She got a tattoo that said “27” on her foot, had a birthday shot with her sister, and enjoyed a celebratory meal.

The model also posted videos of herself playing beer pong and doing quite well, and danced the night away and joked that she’s getting ready for the next season of DWTS.