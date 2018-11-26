‘Teen Mom 2’ Producer Morgan J. Freeman Told David Eason It Was ‘Too Late’ After He Attempted to Apologize

Jenelle Evans' husband attempted to get back on the show.

Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, attempted to get him back on Teen Mom 2 after he was fired in February.

In a new post on Twitter, the longtime reality star and mother of three revealed that Eason tried to apologize to their executive producer, Morgan J. Freeman, after going on a rant against the LGBT community months ago.

“When my husband wanted to apologize we had our Morgan telling us, ‘Its too late. You can’t do anything to reverse this,'” Evans tweeted.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 may recall, Eason ranted against the LGBT community in February while defending his right to bear arms and quickly got the attention of MTV, who canned him from his role on the show due to his shocking statements.

Although many fans were in agreement with MTV’s decision to get rid of Eason, Evans feels that their decision was unfair, especially considering they later hired someone who had openly bashed white people on Twitter.

“We setup meetings in NYC and they didn’t want to hear my husband. Yet you go and hire someone that doesn’t like whites and she can say sorry?!!” Evans asked.

In her tweet, Evans was referring to Cheyenne Floyd, who tweeted that she didn’t like white people and that she wanted to kill them in a series of past tweets.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason may not be seen together on any further seasons of Teen Mom 2, but that doesn’t mean fans won’t be seeing plenty of Evans when the show returns for its ninth season next year.

As a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup revealed last week, there is actually so much footage of Evans and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, that MTV has decided to add six additional episodes to the season.

“As of right now, Season 9 will start airing in January,” a source said. “MTV is very happy with how [Teen Mom 2] performs so they want to lock things in. They may choose to extend Season 9 even more, beyond these extra six episodes, too.”

“For most of the girls, there is so much happening that it would have been impossible to wrap up the stories in just [the original] 12 episodes,” the source added.

The outlet also confirmed the girls of the show would be making more money for filming the additional episodes of the upcoming season.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 does not yet have a premiere date.