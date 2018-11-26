Shawn Mendes Talks Love Life And Rumors In ‘Rolling Stone’ Exclusive

Shawn Mendes sat down with Rolling Stone for a profile on the young artist, and he opened up about his love life — or lack thereof — and addressed the rumors surrounding the 20-year old singer. Describing himself as “extremely neurotic,” the “Stitches” crooner said he spends his days wondering when his time as a relevant artist will be up.

“I had this thought: ‘I have to get paparazzied with someone. Who am I gonna get? I’m not relevant. I was like, ‘Ugh, you f**king idiot. Why did you think that?'” Mendes tells Rolling Stone.

Staying relevant in the age of quick changing music preferences — thanks to the plethora of platforms artists can now use to show off their talents as well as stay connected with fans — isn’t always easy in this digital age. Mendes got his big break doing covers of famous songs on the now-defunct Vine app but says he keeps himself in check, and sane, with a strict schedule he sets for himself.

“Rule one: Hit the gym every single day. Rule two: Two vocal lessons per day. Rule three: Never say no to a selfie. This means that every hotel he stays at becomes a de facto meet-and-greet, with anywhere from a few fans to several thousand lining up outside,” Rolling Stone writes of Mendes’ day-to-day.

Not dating anyone special at the moment, Mendes, who was famously linked to Justin Bieber’s new bride Hailey Baldwin (though the duo claimed they were “just friends” during their highly photographed date to the Met Gala), has his fair shot with anyone he would like, his head of marketing Justin Sterling fesses.

“All Shawn has to do is open up his Instagram DMs, see all the blue check marks and choose. But it doesn’t happen often.”

Mendes prides himself on his boy-next-door image but confesses that this reputation protection stirs up unwanted rumors about the singer’s love life.

“In the back of my heart, I feel like I need to go be seen with someone — like a girl — in public, to prove to people that I’m not gay. Even though in my heart I know that it’s not a bad thing. There’s still a piece of me that thinks that. And I hate that side of me,” he told Rolling Stone.

“Maybe I am a little more feminine — but that’s the way it is. That’s why I am me,” he continued.

Mendes will head out on the international leg of his world tour in the spring of 2019.