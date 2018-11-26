Meghan Markle’s Mom Reportedly Moving In With Royal Couple After Baby Is Born

'Us Weekly' alleges the yoga teacher will be spending 'lots of time' with her grandchild.

Duchess Meghan Markle will be making room for one more at her new home in the English countryside after the birth of her first child with Prince Harry as it is rumored that her mother, Doria Ragland, will be moving into the couple’s new estate at Frogmore Cottage.

Us Weekly reported that Markle is hoping that her mother will stay past the Christmas holidays and make a permanent move to England to be close to her, Harry, and their new baby, which is expected in the spring of 2019.

The Duchess of Sussex’s mother, Doria Ragland, has been invited by the monarch to spend three days at Sandringham House, the queen’s residence in Norfolk. This invite represents a display of affection to Markle, whom the monarch has grown quite fond of.

A senior royal source told Express, “It’s a mark of the Queen’s respect for Meghan and an acknowledgment that she doesn’t have any other relations in this country – unlike Kate who has the support of a very close family.”

The queen has also asked the Middleton clan to join them for Christmas morning church service. However, Kate’s parents have never been invited to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk for the main event.

“Meghan, of course, wants her mom to move to the U.K.,” a royal insider told Us Weekly of the duchess’s plans for her mother after the holidays.

Us Weekly also noted that Ragland, who currently lives in L.A, wants to spend “a lot of time with Meghan and the baby.”

The entertainment news outlet also noted that despite Markle’s wishes, Ragland is reportedly not giving up her stateside digs just yet.

“Doria hasn’t made any commitments about doing so,” the insider said to Us. “She has told friends that she would keep her house in Los Angeles but is indeed planning on spending the majority of her time with Meghan.”

On Saturday, November 24, Kensington Palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be moving from their current residence at Nottingham Cottage in London to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England.

Frogmore Cottage is near where the couple held their engagement photo shoot in December 2017 and wedding reception in May of 2018.

“Windsor is a very special place for their royal highnesses and they are grateful their official residence will be on the estate,” reported Us.

Frogmore Cottage, which sits on the grounds of Windsor Castle, has 10 bedrooms. This would give the royal couple their own space, with plenty of room for an extended stay for Ragland.

Kensington Palace announced in October of this year that Markle and Prince Harry were expecting their first child together.