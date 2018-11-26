GameStop Cyber Monday Deals: 2018 Season Brings Great Opportunities And Attractive Sales

It’s Cyber Monday for the 2018 shopping season and that means that gaming enthusiasts are looking for sales and massive deals. GameStop is known for having some attractive opportunities, and that is the case once again this year.

Digital Trends details that GameStop has a couple of solid gaming console sales in play for Cyber Monday. For example, the Sony PlayStation VR Creed: Rise to Glory bundle is $100 off, marked down to $250. The Microsoft Xbox One 1TB console with Minecraft Creators is similarly priced with a $100 discount, bringing the cost down to $200.

According to CNET, GameStop also has an enticing Cyber Monday sale in place for the NintendoSwitch. A new unit is marked down $50 to $299.99, plus they are throwing in a $50 GameStop gift card. These units are selling quickly, though, so you’ll want to pounce on this one.

It’s worth noting that there was a bundle that included a $35 Nintendo eShop credit as well, along with the GameStop gift card and reduced console price. However, the buzz is that the inventory that included that eShop credit is already sold out.

Gamespot notes that this $50 gift card deal is in place for some other units too like the Xbox One and PS4. However, the Minecraft Xbox One bundle and Spider-Man PS4 bundles are not included.

When it comes to deals on games for Cyber Monday this 2018 season, GameStop has quite a few hot ones marked down to irresistible prices. The Xbox One NBA 2K19 game is just $27, down from $60, and a handful of other games like Xbox One Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and PlayStation 4 Hitman 2 are marked down similar amounts.

Shoppers with some flexibility, who are open to second-hand deals, can scoop up some great stuff from GameStop this Cyber Monday, too. For example, the retailer is offering pre-owned Xbox 360 and PS3 games with a “Buy 2 Get 1 Free” promotion, and this includes a number of older titles. In addition, pre-owned wearables, tablets, and phones are 20 percent off.

Of course, there are gaming accessories on sale for Cyber Monday too. For example, Microsoft Xbox One wireless controllers are $20 off, and the Sony DualShock4 wireless controllers are priced at $39, down from $65.

Web orders of $35 or more will get free shipping and the site has a number of additional deals available. Inventory for some of these offers will likely sell out quickly, so interested shoppers will want to head to the GameStop site sooner rather than later this Cyber Monday to snap up items.