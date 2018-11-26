Paris Hilton Flashes Her Booty In Sparkly Mini-Dress During Australian Appearance

Paris showed off a little too much skin in a short mini-dress while promoting her latest fragrance.

Paris Hilton may have let slip a little more than she bargained for during a recent promotional appearance in Australia. Daily Mail shared new photos of the reality star and businesswoman attending the launch of the Platinum Rush at Highpoint Shopping Centre event and promoting her new fragrance in Melbourne on November 24, only she appeared to forget just how short her mini-dress was as she lifted up her arms to pose for the cameras.

Photos shared by the outlet showed Paris turn her back to the cameras while twirling as she walked the red carpet in a stunning, sparkly long-sleeved blush pink and silver ensemble, only to accidentally expose part of her booty as she lifted up her arms which made her already short dress even shorter.

Though it’s not clear if the reality star realized that she’d flashed a little too much skin, the site reported that she “appeared unfazed” and Hollywood Life added that she “didn’t even flinch” after her dress rode up a little too high.

Despite the snafu with her dress, Hilton continued to smile for her fans and posted personal video of her fun day out in Australia on her Instagram page.

The adorable clip showed the former Simple Life star hugging and greeting the many fans who turned out to see her as she launched the newest perfume in her hugely popular range.

The clip also showed the large crowd who came out to see her, while Hilton shimmied for the cameras and even sweetly embraced a little girl who attended the big event, picking her up for a hug.

“Love you #Australia,” Paris captioned the video montage she shared with her 9.8 million followers. “Epic seeing you all yesterday at the launch of my 24th fragrance #PlatinumRush. [Video] by @KevinOstaj.”

And it seems as though the star has certainly been making the most of her time Down Under, as Paris also shared several photos on her Instagram page of herself posing with Santa Claus and several children at the Challenge Cancer Christmas party in Melbourne.

“Incredible day with Santa & all the children & their families at their @ChallengeCancer Christmas party,” she wrote. “My heart feels so full of love & pure happiness.”

Hilton later took to Instagram again to share a video of herself getting behind the decks as she did a little DJing during a club appearance, just days after the Inquisitr shared that she announced her split with her now former fiance Chris Zylka.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

Paris shared another montage video of herself in the club while sporting another sparkly mini-dress as she partied with fans and clubgoers, repeatedly jumping up and down while in the DJ booth.

“Loved performing for you all at my set last night in #Melbourne It was #LitAF,” she wrote in the caption of the upload. “#Australia knows how to party! Loves it! [Video] by @KevinOstaj.”