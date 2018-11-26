Groupon Cyber Monday Deals Boast Up To 80 Percent Off, Here Are Some Of The Best

They've taken savings to a whole new level.

Cyber Monday is here and thousands of retailers are offering some amazing deals to online shoppers, with the added bonus of being to indulge in the savings from the comfort of their own home.

One website boasting huge price cuts for the quasi-holiday is the American worldwide e-commerce marketplace Groupon. While the cyber retailer already provides hundreds of daily discounts on everything from clothing to electronics to getaways, today the website is advertising savings of up to 80 percent–and some even steeper than that, meaning it’s the perfect day to get some holiday shopping done, while maybe grabbing a few extra goodies for yourself.

A huge place for savings on Cyber Monday is with electronics, and Groupon doesn’t disappoint. The Aduro AQUA sound Bluetooth shower speaker that typically retails for $70 is being sold with an amazing 89 percent discount, meaning this doorbuster is only $7.99. The speakers come in over a dozen colors and patterns, and also have a built in microphone and controls, so there’s no longer a need to step out of the shower to answer calls or change the song.

If you or your friends are a Samsung phone family, snag a two pack of the brand’s fast charge wireless charging pads for 60 percent off, making the gift duo only $39.99 as opposed to their normal price of $99.99.

Groupon is also offering a number of deals on refurbished electronics such as Apple iPads and iPhones, Google Chromecasts and Roku streaming players, as well as a refurbished set of Plantronics BackBeat Fit Wireless Bluetooth headphones typically retailing at $129.99 but being sold today on Groupon for the low price of only $19.99.

The website also has some amazing deals on home goods this holiday season, including 74 percent off Emeril Lagasse’s 15-piece Forged Knife Block Set–selling today for only $49.99 when it regularly goes for $189.99. The stainless steel cutlery also comes with a wooden organizing block, and has received almost 1,200 five star ratings.

Get a good night sleep after a long day of holiday shopping at the mall with a new mattress topper–and for less than $40! The online retailer is selling Comfort Essential’s 2.5 Inch 5-Zone Ebonite Memory Foam Mattress Topper with a price slash of 81 percent, making the typically $179.99 item only $34.99.

Or maybe it’s time for a whole new mattress in general, which you can also get at some amazing low prices through the cyber store. There is a package deal for a Sealy Response Performance 14 Inch Plush Pillowtop Mattress with an Ease Adjustable remote-controlled base for only $829.99 as opposed to it’s regular, almost scary price of $3,017.99. But that’s not all–this deal also qualifies for white-glove delivery, meaning the bedroom furniture will be delivered to your home by appointment.

Hundreds of clothing items for men and women are apart of Groupon’s Cyber Monday sale as well. A Women’s Full-Zip Sherpa-Lined Hoodie that typically goes for $60 is being offered today for only $19.99, and in six different colors. Grab the men in your life a pair (or two) of Joseph Abboud Chukka boots for 72 percent off, or a pair of London Fog Camden Boots for only $34.99.

There are also some steep discounts on jewellery and accessories including 91 percent off a Bertha Emily Hummingbird Engraved Mother-Of-Pearl Watch, 61 percent off a pair of Oakley Men’s Polarized sunglasses and 93 percent of a half-carrat sterling silver DeCarat diamond sunflower shaped ring.

All these deals and more are available now for Groupon’s Cyber Monday sale, but act fast–these amazing savings won’t be around tomorrow.