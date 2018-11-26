‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Feuds On Twitter With Cory Wharton After He Says He Wants To Fight David Eason

'Teen Mom 2' cast member Jenelle Evans is taking aim at the 'Teen Mom OG' dad online.

Jenelle Evans is taking aim at her fellow Teen Mom star Cory Wharton on Twitter.

After Wharton requested a boxing match be set up for himself and Evans’ husband David Eason, Evans fired back online with a series of tweets. The first of which called out Wharton’s ex-girlfriend Cheyenne Floyd for sharing past posts about her dislike for white people.

“Yeah Cory… sorry my husband was offended,” Evans tweeted on November 24, including a number of screenshots of Floyd’s shocking past statements, one of which featured Floyd admitting to wanting to kill white people.

As Evans continued to explain why her husband had a problem with Floyd, which was one of the reasons Wharton gave as he revealed he wanted to fight Eason, she faced backlash from her fans. According to one tweet from a fan, Evans shouldn’t hold Floyd accountable for things she said years ago because her husband, Eason, has made a number of offensive statements as a grown man.

Right away, Evans fired back, saying that she should be able to defend her husband against their fellow Teen Mom star’s violent desires.

“This dude can go to TMZ saying he wants to fight my husband starting sh*t but the second I get on to defend my husband I’m the wrong one?” she asked fans.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Cory Wharton spoke to TMZ at LAX days ago and after revealing Kailyn Lowry would definitely beat Farrah Abraham in a potential Teen Mom boxing match, Wharton said he’d like a Teen Mom boxing match of his own.

“Talking about boxing matching… David, Jenelle’s husband, that’s who I want,” Wharton explained on November 18. “Set it up, man! Tell him to wear that confederate flag on his back when he comes to the ring because it’s game time, baby.”

For the past several weeks, David Eason has been flaunting photos of himself, and some video footage, on Instagram while wearing the Confederate flag and keeping it close by. Understandably, his behavior has led to tons of backlash, none of which Jenelle Evans understands. In fact, Evans has been defending her husband against his critics and recently said that the Confederate flag means a lot to people of the south.

Also on Twitter, Jenelle Evans said she was refusing to tag Cory Wharton in her posts because she didn’t want to give him attention.

“He doesn’t deserve the attention from me that he’s desperately wanting,” she said.

Teen Mom OG Season 8 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.