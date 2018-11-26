Sophie Turner & Fiance Joe Jonas Share The Same Men’s Cologne

Singer Joe Jonas’ 22-year-old fiancee, Sophie Turner, opened up recently about her daily beauty routine — and shared that she and Jonas actually share the same bottle of men’s cologne.

As reported by ET Online, the couple are quite happy to smell like one another, with the Game of Thrones star dishing which fragrance it is that she favors.

“I love Le Labo Santal 33. My fiance, [Joe Jonas], and I can both use it. The musky smell is a little more manly, but I like men’s cologne. We also have it in candles all over our house.”

A single bottle of Le Labo Santal will set you back around $184, a fairly hefty sum.

Turner and Jonas got engaged back in October of 2017. The couple have been near inseparable since, and Turner has even grown close with Priyanka Chopra, fiancee to her future brother-in-law Nick Jonas.

Aside from the cologne, Turner has a daily beauty routine that starts with a bottle of Ito En Oi Ocha green tea first thing every morning, according to Elle. She follows that up with a workout — usually at Rumble in New York — where she gets some cardio and boxing in.

Her hair routine includes visits to Sonya Dove with Wella Professionals New Koleston Perfect, where harmful chemicals have been removed from their products. She also uses other Wella products on her blonde locks in between visits. She also shared that she sleeps on a satin pillowcase, which helps to prevent damage and hair loss.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Turner also advocates for sun protection, and always uses Kiehl’s Super Fluid Daily UV Defense SPF 50+ — even under her makeup — when she knows she’ll be spending time outdoors. The makeup itself is usually Dior, with a dash of Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Lips.

She shared another secret — her beauty routine includes regular visits to Aire Ancient Baths, a spa that features hot plunges, cold plunges, a wine bar, and massages.

Turner lives with highly sensitive skin, and needs to use very specific skincare products to keep it healthy and fresh. She uses both a face cleanse and a toner, from Garnier and Clarins respectively, and adds a water-based moisturizer as well.

As far as the actress is concerned, this religious daily and nightly routine of hers leaves her skin looking pure and perky at all times, and means she can actually use the phrase “I just woke up like this” in the mornings.