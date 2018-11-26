Kylie Jenner Shares A Close Moment With Baby Stormi As She Announces Cyber Monday Deals

Kylie cuddled up to her 9-month-old daughter while promoting her big Kylie Cosmetics Cyber Monday sale.

Kylie Jenner shared a sweet moment with her baby daughter Stormi in a sweet new video posted to her Instagram Stories account as she announced some exciting Cyber Monday deals for her Kylie Cosmetics makeup line. Per People, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave fans a look at a sweet moment she shared with her 9-month-old daughter on her social media page while revealing what kind of discounts fans can expect from her line.

Jenner could be seen cuddling her baby girl in the video as they both rocked matching bear ears and black noses from a filter that also sent her voice high like a chipmunk.

“Alright, my biggest sale ever on Kylie Cosmetics has officially started,” the squeaky-voiced Kylie shared in the clip. “Cyber Monday.”

“Cyber Monday. Thirty percent off site-wide,” the reality star then added, before planting a sweet kiss on her baby girl’s forehead.

Jenner also celebrated the start of her multi-million dollar business’s big Cyber Monday sale on her Twitter account, sharing a photo of herself alongside more details on the promotion.

“#CYBERMONDAY sale starts NOW,” the new mom tweeted on November 25, with the tweet already receiving more than 2,000 likes from Kylie’s millions of followers on the social media site.

But this isn’t the first time Kim Kardashian’s little sister has had little Stormi help in promoting her mom’s makeup line.

People shared earlier this month that the mom of one posted an adorable video to her account with her daughter as she attempted to get the 9-month-old to say the words “Kylie Cosmetics.”

Instead, the little girl showed off her love for her dad, rapper Travis Scott, by replying, “Dada.”

Jenner captioned the video by writing that she was spending some quality time with her daughter by “trying to teach her some new words.”

Little Stormi has also had a big influence on some of the items in her mom’s cosmetics line.

As reported by Bustle earlier this year, Kylie revealed a new makeup collection inspired by her daughter back in February, telling her fans that she worked on it a lot while pregnant with her first child.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

“I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy,” Jenner told her fans in the video posted to Instagram earlier this year. “Right after we chose Stormi’s name, her name really inspired me.”

“I spent a lot of time on this collection and put a lot of detail into it,” she added of the collection, which she titled “The Weather Collection” as a nod to Stormi’s name.

The names of the products, which included eyeshadows and lipsticks, featured a number of fun titles inspired by the little girl, including weather-related terms such as Lightning Bolt, Calm Before the Storm, and Eye of the Storm.