Top 10 Instagram Photos That Show Why Colton Underwood Will Make The Perfect ‘Bachelor’

The former NFL player has what it takes to be 'The Bachelor.'

Colton Underwood is not your typical Bachelor star. The 26-year-old former football pro is set to star as the 23rd Bachelor on the ABC dating show, on the heels of the much older Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s controversial spin as the franchise’s leading man.

But the inexperienced Underwood is a far cry from “kissing bandit” Arie and his predecessor, Nick Viall, who admittedly slept with multiple women during his stints on The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and The Bachelor. Underwood has been open about his virginity, and his social media feed is filled with more photos of his dogs than his dates.

The newly crowned ABC star has also admitted that he was only in one serious relationship before falling for Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, and the new season of the rose-filled reality show promises to delve into the reasons behind Underwood’s sparse dating life. As longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison told People,“Colton, you have to understand gives us what we felt was the best TV. And that’s what we’re doing; we’re trying to entertain, we’re trying to tell a story.”

Still, there are some things that every Bachelor must possess: A willingness to find love, an eye for adventure, and, yes, ripped abs. Colton Underwood has all of that—and much more.

And a look at his Instagram feed, both past and present also show why Colton may be the most perfect Bachelor yet.

Let’s face it, Colton Underwood looks good shirtless. Expect to see plenty of shirtless shots as the buff Bachelor looks for love this season. Interestingly, Underwood is wearing a crucifix around his neck in this photo. Could this mean his virginity is due to religious reasons as he waits for marriage? Bachelor host Chris Harrison recently made it clear that Underwood’s decision to abstain has nothing to do with religious beliefs, telling Extra, “It has to do with prior relationships and situations.”

Colton Underwood is a family man. The star’s Instagram feed is filled with photos of his family, and he seems to be especially close to his mom, Donna. Not a bad trait for a future husband.

Speaking of family, Colton Underwood started his nonprofit Legacy Project after his young cousin was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at birth. Colton has made it his mission to help fight the progressive, genetic disease. So, even on the off-chance that he didn’t sign on to be The Bachelor for “the right reasons,” his focus on giving back is a noble thing to promote.

This Bachelor is not afraid to open up. During his stints on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, Colton Underwood was grilled about his virginity. He chose to stay true to himself after admitting that he used to engage in “locker room talk” to fit in with the other guys. Colton is also not afraid to cry, so expect some tears as he opens up about his painful past during his journey to find love.

Colton Underwood also has some experience with rose-giving. Way before The Bachelor came calling, Colton delivered a rose to his grandma in the most adorable way.

Underwood likes wine, which is a good thing if he wants to headline The Bachelor. Colton’s future dream dates will surely include plenty of toasts, even as he sends a steady stream of broken-hearted girls home.

Yes, he has a famous ex, and she’s presumed to be the “one” he fell in love with before meeting Becca. While Colton likely won’t mention his ex, Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman, by name during his season of The Bachelor, you can bet he’ll refer to their time together in some way as he opens up to his harem. It will be interesting to learn a little more about what went down with Underwood and his famous ex-girlfriend.

Must love dogs. Underwood treats his dogs like family, so it would be a shock if his ladies don’t get to meet his No. 1 best friend, his dog Sniper, much in the way Rachel Lindsay introduced her dog, Copper, to her potential mates on her season of The Bachelorette.

Must love sloths? How can you not love a Bachelor who also opens his heart up to slow-moving, tree wielding mammals?

And perhaps the most important photo of Underwood came shortly after his Bachelor role was announced. After an appearance on Good Morning America, Colton Underwood posted this shot and declared he was ready to find a wife. And unlike almost every Bachelor before him, this time we believe it.

Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan, 7 on ABC.