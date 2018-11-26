John Mayer Leaves Halsey More Instagram Comments As Relationship Rumors Heat Up

John Mayer made an unexpected appearance in the comments section of Halsey’s Instagram page, leaving some flirty comments that are sure to get the rumor mill spinning, according to a report by E! Online.

It began on Sunday when Halsey posted a video of herself playing her guitar while staring into the distance. The singer revealed that she was currently dealing with a difficult case of writer’s block, describing everything she had written as songs that would be more suited to Myspace in 2008 or rip-offs of the Beatles, before requesting some help from her followers.

Mayer hopped in and offered his assistance, albeit not in the way Halsey was originally expecting. “I can be over to break your heart in 20?” wrote Mayer, captured in a screenshot by the Instagram profile CommentsByCelebs.

While it’s always a bit of a surprise to see celebrities be so playful on each other’s social media, this isn’t the first time that Mayer and Halsey have interacted in a flirty way for the public to see. Earlier in November, Halsey posted a screenshot from a FaceTime call she had with Mayer with the caption”7 am carpool karaoke with John Mayer,” as previously reported by E! Online.

While the FaceTime singalong appeared to be innocent enough, it wasn’t the end of Mayer’s appearances on Halsey’s Instagram. The 24-year-old singer posted an advertisement she did for YSL lipstick, which caused Mayer to jokingly respond, “It’s saying that my billing address doesn’t match with the one of my credit card? I’ve never had this problem before. Can you text me? Thanks.”

The comments weren’t one-sided, with Halsey responding, “@johnmayer wrote u a song with the help hotline # in the chorus.”

While the social media interaction sent the rumors flying about the nature of the pair’s relationship, Halsey shut them down when she tweeted, “I just had a ground breaking idea. What if…we let female artists…have friends…without assuming that they are sleeping together?” she tweeted. “I know I know. It’s like, completely ambitious but like, imagine if we like, tried?” as was previously reported by E! Online.

While Mayer and Halsey may not be an item, he’s not the only one that has been romantically linked to the singer since her split from the rapper G-Eazy at the end of October. She was photographed last week with the British musician Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, according to an E! Online report.