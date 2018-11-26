Kim Kardashian Reveals She Made Her Sex Tape While High On Ecstasy

Kim Kardashian made a shocking revelation on Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that is sure to draw a reaction from her fans and detractors alike, according to a report by E! Online.

During a conversation with Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner regarding a high school reunion that she had recently attended, the topic shifted to a younger Kim and the party girl lifestyle that she once partook in.

Disick asked Kim, “Well you were fun, right? At one time, like you were wild right?” to which she answered with an enthusiastic “Yeah.”

While Disick expressed his inability to believe that the same Kim who leads a mostly sober lifestyle was once a wild child, her sister Kendall did admit that she had heard some stories about Kardashian’s rowdy past.

Disick did recall a story he had heard about Kardashian going to Disney Land while high, which caused Jenner to express surprise that her sister would get high, prompting an admission from Kim about the level of her drug use.

“I got married on ecstasy,” Kim cooly responded, in reference to her short-lived first marriage to music producer Damon Thomas. “I did ecstasy once and I got married, I did it again and I made a sex tape. Like everything bad would happen.”

Disick’s jaw dropped at the admission, but Kardashian spoke about her being high on ecstasy during the filming of her sex tape in a matter of fact way that gave the impression that anyone who had viewed it would have known.

“Absolutely!” Kardashian said, unsure as to why Disick would be so surprised. “Everyone knows it, like my jaw was shaking the whole time.”

Kardashian also detailed another story from her party girl days, which included a night in Ibiza with heiress and socialite Paris Hilton. The night included a wild foam party that stretched until seven in the morning and ended with Hilton and Kardashian sleeping on rafts in the ocean. However, Kardashian made it very clear that those days were behind her.

“Kendall honestly has like no clue. I definitely went through a wild phase I would say in like my late teens,” Kardashian said on the show. “I’m not like that anymore.”

Prior to being a well-known reality star and entrepreneur, a 19-year-old Kardashian eloped with Thomas, who was more than a decade older than her. Their relationship lasted until 2003, the same year that she filmed her infamous sex tape with the R&B singer Ray J.