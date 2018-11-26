‘Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Beloved Dog Tucker Will Remain In Her Life After Split With Shawn Booth

The former 'Bachelorette' star vows to continue seeing her ex-fiance's dog.

Kaitlyn Bristowe is mending a broken heart after her recent split from Shawn Booth, and her heartbreak is magnified because she no longer gets to see Booth’s dog, Tucker, on a daily basis. But while the former Bachelorette lovebirds are no longer a couple, Bristowe has vowed to remain in the 10-year-old Golden Retriever’s life.

In the weeks since her split from her Bachelorette fiance was announced, Kaitlyn Bristowe has been posted several melancholy photos with her ex’s beloved dog Tucker.

In one especially poignant Instagram post, Bristowe captioned a photo of her and Tucker with, “Thankful for memories with the Dood. No pup will ever compare.” A few days earlier, The Bachelorette star posted a photo with Tucker and simply captioned it with a black heart.

Speaking on her Off the Vine podcast, an emotional Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed that she intends to continue seeing her ex-fiance’s Golden Retriever.

“I knew this part was going to going to be hard,” Bristowe said on the podcast, per Us Weekly. “Because, knowing Tucker isn’t — I mean this is all hard — but I think I’ve been grieving this for a while and just knowing that Tucker isn’t in my home anymore.”

“Sometimes I feel like he was almost the glue to our relationship and I love that — I clearly love that dog so much. I will see Tucker still. There’s no way I could not. And I will cherish every second with that dog, so, you will still see him on my social media.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe later added, “Tucker will remain in my life. Cause he will live forever, OK?”

Shawn Booth previously told Us Weekly he adopted Tucker as a puppy while he was in college in Keene, New Hampshire. The Bachelorette winner also revealed that his devoted dog, whom he described as “a gentle teddy bear with a wild side,” was a little jealous of Kaitlyn when he first brought her home to meet him.

“Tucker was a little jealous of her. He was kind of like ‘Who’s this lady?'” Booth told Us last year. “It’s even funny now to this day, if I hug Kaitlyn or if I go and touch Kaitlyn, he jumps up from wherever he is and he gets right in the middle to try and break it up!”

Kaitlyn Bristowe got engaged to Shawn Booth after he popped the question with a Neil Lane sparkler during the Season 11 finale of The Bachelorette in 2015. The adorable couple kept fans in the loop regarding their relationship as they transformed into “The Boothstowes.” The family photos included many pics with Tucker, who even shared a bed with the couple until their recent split.

