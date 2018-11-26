Rita Ora Celebrates Turning 28 By Shaking Her Booty On Instagram

Rita Ora is celebrating turning 28 in style. The British singer-songwriter took to her Instagram page to share a fun video of herself dancing in celebratory fashion to commemorate another revolution around the sun on Monday, November 26.

In the early hours of Monday, Ora shared the clip in which she is featured donning a red feathery mini dress as she shows her dance moves to the song “Icy Grl” by artist Saweetie. As she moves around in the video, the London-raised artist playfully shakes her booty, which causes the heavy, bulky dress she is wearing to bounce off her body to the sounds of people clapping in the background.

According to the post’s geotag, Ora is celebrating her 28th birthday in Sydney, Australia. In the clip, the songstress is wearing her blonde hair up with two strands out on the front framing her face, in a vintage-inspired do.

In the caption, Ora wrote that the video embodies what turning 28 feels like, and added a nod to her aunt, who is clapping vigorously in the background.

“What turning 28 feels like…(watch the auntie claps in between),” Ora caption the post.

The video, which she shared with her 14.1 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 171,000 times and liked more than 48,000 times in under an hour. The post also received more than 700 comments, with fans flocking to the comment section to wish her a happy birthday.

“What a vibe,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “28 or not, i love these claps. Im an auntie too.”

As the Daily Mail is reporting, Ora landed in Sydney on the morning ahead of her upcoming performance at the ARIA Awards this week. At the airport, the pop star was met with a flurry of excited fans, including a young woman who chased the “Anywhere” singer through the airport with a notepad and pen in hand, as per the Daily Mail report.

The pop singer touched down in the Harbour City in an ensemble that channeled her inner 1990’s rocker with army print T-shirt layered underneath a fluffy white coat and a pair of black leggings, the Daily Mail continued.

The singer-songwriter is scheduled to perform at the annual Aussie music awards on Nov. 28. In addition to this trip, Ora recently announced that she will be touring Down Under next year as part of her Phoenix World Tour, marking her first ever Australian tour, as Fashion Journal reported.