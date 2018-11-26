Gigi Hadid Leaps Off A Yacht In A Skimpy Red Bikini

Gigi's showing off her bikini body in Miami.

Gigi Hadid recently took a plunge off the side of a luxury yacht as she leaped into the blue ocean in a skimpy red bikini. Per Daily Mail, the model – who recently strut her stuff in lingerie on the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City – was showing off her amazing body in a new Instagram Stories video posted to her account on November 25.

The outlet reported that Gigi, who’s the sister of fellow model Bella Hadid, shared the new video of herself leaping into the water during a recent vacation in Miami, Florida, while showing off a pretty serious amount of skin in her string red bikini.

Hadid had her long blonde hair down as she soaked up the sun on the boat over the weekend, before launching into the sea.

According to Daily Mail, bikini-clad Gigi was spending some time with family and friends in the Sunshine State. The model’s brother Anwar Hadid was also on the boat, while she also spent some downtime with a gaggle of friends including Farryn Truen, Leah McCarthy, Tyler Jove, Jamie Zuckerman, and Jacob Reyf.

Farryn shared a fun aerial shot of the friends hanging out together on the boat, which showed just how stunningly blue the Miami ocean was.

In the Instagram photo, which appeared to have been taken by a drone, the group could all be seen sitting around together on the boat with artist Austyn.

Farryn captioned the upload by writing, “MID EXPLOSION. Best weekend celebrating the work, genius + brilliance that is @austyn, the best of friends and that 305 vibe.”

Hadid also shared a photo from their time off the shore on her Instagram page.

Gigi shared a photo of a building on the water which had a number of birds on the roof while writing in the caption, “today.”

As for how Hadid gets her bikini body in such amazing shape, she’s previously revealed that she boxes every day and also keeps an eye on her diet.

“My biggest thing is just eat healthy and work out,” the star, who’s appeared alongside mom Yolanda Hadid on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, said, per People. “I was a volleyball player for 12 years, I rode horses my whole life, and now I box every day.”

Ken Ishii / Getty Images

But while staying in shape is important for the star, she’s also admitted that she’s not afraid to have curves after being told at the start of her modeling career that she needed to lose weight in order to be successful.

“When I first went to visit different agencies in New York, a lot of them were like, you have to lose a lot of weight,” Gigi told Daily Mail Australia, admitting that the criticism hit her so hard that she would cry about it at night.

“It’s funny because once you start to embrace what you have it starts to be what you’re known for,” she then added.