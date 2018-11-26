‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will & Sonny Get A Shocking Surprise, Eric Makes A Huge Decision

Days of our Lives spoilers for the beginning of the week reveal that there will be some shocking drama in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and the love of his life, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) finally reunite.

The road has been long and hard for Will and Sonny, who have been through so much, which has dragged them apart. However, now that Will officially has his memory back, and has said goodbye to Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) the road seems clear for a reunion. That is until a shocking surprise pops up.

It seems that Sonny’s former enemy, Leo Start (Greg Rikaart) will make a stunning return to Salem this week. As many fans will remember, Sonny and Leo were battling over a blackmail scheme, when Sonny believed that he had accidentally killed Leo in the living room of the Kiriakis mansion.

However, it seems that wasn’t the case as Leo will come knocking at the door of the mansion this week, and he’ll likely want revenge on Sonny for leaving him for dead. Spoilers suggest that Leo will want Sonny to make good on his former promise to marry him, which could throw a major wrench in Will and Sonny’s romantic reunion.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives viewers will see Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) finally make a big decision about Holly Jonas. As fans will remember, the love of Eric’s life, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) asked him to look after Holly just moments before she died in a warehouse fire in Tennessee, and he’ll intend to honor that promise he made to her.

However, things could get difficult as Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) will believe that the little girl should be with her since she is Holly’s grandmother. Meanwhile, Chloe Lane will also want to raise Holly as she was Nicole’s closest friend, and also carried the little girl for Nicole and Daniel as their surrogate.

In the latest #DAYS, Sarah invites Eric to Thanksgiving, and the two bond over Holly.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/EEeNtvekHb — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 23, 2018

The custody battle will likely heat up between the parties and could cause some major turmoil in Salem.

In addition, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), will confide in her grandmother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), about her painful break up with boyfriend, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams). All the while, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will confront Tripp about framing him for the cabin fire.

