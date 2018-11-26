‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: 3 Big Returns To Salem

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see some huge returns to Salem this week, a couple of which will be shocking for viewers. And fans of the show definitely won’t want to miss a minute of the drama.

The first return comes in the form of a recast. As many fans already know, actress Marci Miller has exited the fan favorite role of Abigail Deveraux DiMera. The actress’ final airdate was last week, and she has since been replaced with Kate Mansi.

Mansi, who previously played the role of Abby on the NBC soap opera, will step back into the shoes of her former character this week, and pick up Abigail’s dramatic storyline right where Miller left off.

Fans will be seeing Abigail deal with the fact that she has been betrayed by both Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) as she was put into a mental hospital against her will.

However, it seems that Abby will eventually get out of the hospital and be reunited with her newborn daughter, Charlotte. Abby now knows for sure that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) is the person who set her up, and she’ll be ready to get revenge of her own once she is out of the facility that she hates so much.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will also see the return of Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart). The character was thought to be dead after Sonny had accidentally killed him in the living room of the Kiriakis mansion. Leo had been blackmailing Sonny with a bogus sexual harassment lawsuit when the drama went down, but his body mysteriously went missing.

This week Leo will return, and he’ll bring some shocking drama with him. Not only is he alive and well, but he’ll want Sonny to make good on his promise and marry him, which will again thwart Sonny’s (Freddie Smith) plans to reunite with the love of his life, Will Horton (Chandler Massey).

In addition to Leo’s return, the character of Ted Laurent will also be back, with French actor, Gilles Marini, stepping back into the role. Ted will be seen sharing screen time with Kristian Alfonso’s Hope Brady, which will make Hope’s husband, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) angry.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.