Katherine Heigl Reveals What It’s Like Turning 40-Years-Old In Hollywood

With over 25 years in the entertainment industry, Katherine Heigl has spent more than half her life in front of the camera. Now, the Life As We Know It actress is celebrating her 40th birthday. On Sunday, November 25, Katherine Heigl took to Instagram with an interesting post from her birthday celebration the previous night. She shared a series of photos from her beautiful occasion. One of the photos captured the famed actress standing in front of silver balloons with the numbers “4-0.”

With the photos, Katherine Heigl included a lengthy post explaining what it’s like to turn 40-years-old in Hollywood. She admitted she’s absolutely “thrilled” about the new chapter in her life. She also expressed how she plans to embrace the new milestone.

“I’m pretty d**n thrilled to be 40. For one thing, as my mother always says, ‘Getting older is better than the alternative.’ Too true mother, too true! For another thing 40 feels to me like a certain kind of freedom. Freedom from all the self-doubt, insecurities, self-loathing, uncertainties and anxieties of my 20’s and 30’s,” she wrote. Katherine continued, “Not to say I don’t still have those moments but I just feel like 40 makes me older and wiser. Steadier in my convictions. More certain of my strengths. More forgiving of my faults. I’ve spent the last five years of my 30’s doing the work to evolve my mind and spirit.”

Katherine Heigl also touched on the next milestones she’ll be bracing for as the years continue to progress. The famed actress expressed gratitude for her life and the opportunity to be surrounding by loving, inspiring people.

Check out Katherine Heigl’s full post below.

As expected, fans immediately began commenting on Katherine Heigl’s post wishing her happy birthday. This year has been relatively different for Katherine Heigl. In the past, she’s had leading roles in multiple films that have appeared on the big screen, but now her focus has shifted. Last year and this year, Katherine Heigl has been more focused on leading television roles. In 2017, she had the leading role in the television series, Doubt.

For most of 2018, Katherine Heigl has been away from the big screen focusing on her role on the legal drama series Suits. The first half of Season 8 premiered back in July, but according to ComingSoon, the popular series is set to return for the second half of its eighth season on January 23, 2019, at 10 p.m. ET. Happy Birthday to Katherine Heigl!