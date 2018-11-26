Trump is retaliating for Macron's recent criticism of his administration.

Donald Trump is taking aim at French President Emmanuel Macron on Twitter on the topic of the violent protests in Paris this weekend, and likened the plight of the protesters to how poorly he claims that the United States has been treated by the European Union on the topic of trade and defense.

Express says that Trump threatened Macron saying that soon the EU will be challenged on both of these topics.

“The large and violent French protests don’t take into account how badly the United States has been treated on Trade by the European Union or on fair and reasonable payments for our GREAT military protection. Both of these topics must be remedied soon,” Trump tweeted.

At a time of great stress for Macron, Trump is upping the ante and demanding that “things must change.”

“Europe has to pay their fair share for Military Protection. The European Union, for many years, has taken advantage of us on Trade, and then they don’t live up to their Military commitment through NATO. Things must change fast!” he tweeted.

Over the weekend, Macron was attacked by Trump while violent riots erupted all over France over fuel taxes for the second weekend in a row.

Protesters carried banners which demanded Macron’s resignation as debate heats up about the idea of an EU army. Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are in favor of a multi-country “European army,” but Trump is against the idea.

When Trump visited France for the Remembrance Day events, he took a swipe at his host’s support of an EU army.

“President Macron of France has just suggested that Europe build its own military in order to protect itself from the US, China, and Russia. Very insulting, but perhaps Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO, which the US subsidizes greatly!”

The Washington Post claims that President Trump was irked by the idea that the French protested something other than the ill-treatment of America by the EU.

Ever since Trump’s last visit to France, he has been coming for Macron, who was once considered by the U.S. president to be an ally, if not a friend. Trump seems to have turned on Macron on or about the time that the French president criticized the embattled U.S. president for his strong nationalist views, which Macron called “the exact opposite of patriotism.”

Trump responded to Macron’s speech in a huff, saying that the French president is upset because he is unpopular.

“The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France, 26%, and an unemployment rate of almost 10%. He was just trying to get onto another subject. By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so!” Trump tweeted.