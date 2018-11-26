Kim Porter Fans Criticize Celebrities For Snapping Photos Smiling At Her Gravesite

Yesterday, more than 2,500 gathered at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus, Georgia, to say goodbye to Kim Porter. The former model’s funeral was a star-studded ceremony with many of her close friends and family. Since the mother-of-four died unexpectedly last week, many celebrities have taken to social media with beautiful tributes and words of condolences to her family and four children. After Kim Porter’s funeral, many took to social media with photos from the service.

Fans have had the opportunity to see a glimpse of the megachurch where the service was held, the gravesite where Kim Porter was buried next to her mother Sarah L. Porter, and the funeral program. While many have reacted to the photos as expected, there are a few photos Kim Porter’s fans are actually angry about.

According to Celebrity Insider, Kandi Burruss, Toya Wright and her daughter, Reginae, NeNe Leakes, and Love and Hip Hop star Rasheeda are being blasted for a seemingly controversial photo they snapped at the service.

It has been reported that outrage centers around the ladies smiling at Kim Porter’s gravesite. On Saturday, November 24, Rasheeda took to Instagram with a series of photos and a quick video from the gravesite. One of the photos offered a glimpse of Kim Porter’s birth and death dates and the video captured the colorful fireworks works show at the gravesite. After the burial ceremony, the ladies posed and snapped it up for a few photos. Despite the circumstances, the ladies were all smiles.

Check out Rasheeda and NeNe’s posts below.

Apparently, the photos seemed to ruffle a few feathers. The celebrities were reportedly accused of using Kim Porter’s funeral as a photo opp. However, many of NeNe Leakes’ fans defended the photos, noting her caption which reads, “Celebration of Life for Kim Porter.” Although the funeral was, indeed, a disheartening occasion, many fans noted that the service was held to honor a beautiful soul.

The latest news follows a string of reports about Kim Porter and those who loved her. After her death was reported, celebrities took to Instagram to pay their respects. From Kim Porter’s exes,Diddy and Al B. Sure, to many of her friends, including Kandi Burruss, Kimora Lee, Dallas Austin, Tyrese, NeNe Leakes, and all of Diddy’s exes, most people have had nothing but kind words to say about her. Kim Porter’s death certificate has been released, but her cause of death is still pending.