Best Cyber Monday Deals At Target To Buy Before It’s Too Late

For Cyber Monday, Target followed in Amazon’s footsteps and offered an entire Cyber Week full of deals.

Target has one great deal that expires on Sunday, so snap it up quickly. For a few more hours, you can get $25 off a purchase of $75 or more on holiday decorations, trees, lights, and more. Plus, the brand also offers 40 percent off of artificial trees.

Also online for both Sunday and Cyber Monday, you can buy one get one 60 percent off on clothing, shoes, and accessories, which means great prices for items on your holiday shopping list. With the mixing and matching option, you can check several names off your list with this sale.

According to Forbes, Target also offers free two-day shipping with no minimum across its entire site, which makes it easy to order even a small gift. Plus, if you order on Cyber Monday, you’ll receive an additional 15 percent off of hundreds of thousands of items, which means so many things are included in the busy online sales day.

If you have had your eye on the iRobot Roomba 960, this is the time to buy it. At $449.99, the robotic vacuum is $250 off the original retail price. Another item that may enhance your life or the life of somebody on your Christmas list is the Philips Analog 4 quart Air Fryer for $99.99, which is $100 off the regular cost.

The latest deals include savings on Google, Amazon and Bose products.https://t.co/g6RWMlvHXo — CNET News (@CNETNews) November 25, 2018

At nearly $80 off, the Swagtron Metro Hoverboard with LED lights for $150 is a great deal for the people who know how to balance on a moving board on your list. Many kids and teens would love to see one of these under the tree this year, and the big sale is a great time to purchase one.

To create a smart home, the Google Home Hub is $50 off during the day of discounts, which means for under $100 you can start your home on the path toward voice and app control with ease. Combine it with the Google Home Mini for 50 percent off at $25. To go along with those, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is $60 off at $139.99. Then get your home’s lighting in on the game with the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb Starter Kit, $199.99 plus a $50 Target gift card with purchase.

Plus, the online store has several other deals including 50 percent off toys, 20 percent off college-branded merchandise, and Hasbro toys buy one get one 50 percent off. Plus, there are good deals on an iPad and iPhones.

The biggest thing about Target’s Cyber Monday sale is that the bargains are changing as the day goes by, so it’s smart to keep an eye out on the site to take advantage of the best discounts and deals the mega-retailer has to offer as you head back to work after the Thanksgiving holiday.