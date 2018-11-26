Khloe Kardashian Pours Out Of Leopard Crop Top While Flaunting Abs On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian shows off her post-baby weight loss in revealing new photo.

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her sexy post-baby body in her latest social media post. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo of herself over the weekend, flaunting all of her famous curves.

On Sunday, November 25, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself wearing a two-piece leopard print workout ensemble, which showcased her ample cleavage and flat tummy.

In the photo, Khloe is seen standing against a wall wearing the leopard print outfit, which includes a pair of spandex shorts and a crop top that zipped up in the front.

Kardashian wore her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands, which hung down her back and chest in the sexy snapshot. The reality star strikes a sultry pose as she shows off her long tanned and toned arms and legs.

In the caption of the photograph, Khloe reveals that the picture was taken only three months following the birth of her first child, daughter True, whom she shares with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian also admitted that she tends to work out harder when she feels good about how she looks, and that includes wearing adorable workout clothes. She also confessed she was very nervous about shooting the photos, but that she had a group of women who helped to empower her and lift her up.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s post-baby weight loss has been shocking to many. The reality star has seemingly melted off the weight that she gained while she was pregnant with her daughter, and had revealed back in July, just three months after welcoming baby True Thompson, that she had already dropped more than 30 pounds.

Kardashian says that she didn’t put any pressure on herself to lose the weight, but just eased back into her healthy lifestyle.

“After I had True, I didn’t put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight. I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week.Here is where I am at currently. True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn’t give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn’t able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I’ve lost 33 pounds! I’m shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly.”

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!