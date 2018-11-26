Elsa Hosk Puts A Sexy Spin On A Newspaper Dispenser In NYC

Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk is back in New York City, and she managed to put a sexy spin on a newspaper dispenser. Elsa shared an Instagram photo of herself sitting on top of the yellow dispenser, as her legs hung over the sides. She looked glam and bundled up at the same time in a colorful, oversized sweater. The clothing item had dark blue, bright light blue, and yellow plaid accents. Hosk completed the outfit with black leggings and some chunky black sneakers. Plus, she held onto a black purse between her legs, as she wore her hair down and smiled slightly.

Another photo in the series showed the model standing by a clear-sided balcony with the cityscape behind her. Elsa also shared a selfie from the same spot, which showed off her natural-looking makeup as she puckered her lips for the camera. The caption read, “New York edition.”

Hosk recently went on an amazing birthday getaway in Mexico, where she was joined by her boyfriend and close girlfriends. Even fellow VS model Martha Hunt went along for the celebrations, as Elsa shared tons of bikini photos from the tropical paradise. Obviously, NYC’s weather is the complete opposite of the Mexican resort, but it looks like Elsa made the transition to colder weather seamlessly.

Like most successful models, Elsa has had to learn how to juggle tons of work and travel while striving to find a good work-play balance. A good example is how Hosk was busy preparing for, and later worked at the VS Fashion Show taping a short while ago. She then jetted off to Mexico and is now back in NYC. The model revealed her mindset when approaching volunteering work to Pop Sugar. However, her advice could also apply to any type of work.

“You have to find times to do things you really believe in and are passionate about. Then, your normal work gets a lot easier and more fun as well. We all have time, even if you feel like your schedule is so busy. Doing the things you are passionate about will make you more happy, well rounded, and more centered. It will be easier to do everything else.”

She also revealed how she and other VS models pump themselves up for the catwalk wearing just lingerie.