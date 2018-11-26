‘Ralph Breaks The Internet’ Pulls In $84.5 Million Opening Weekend

'Creed II' also helped make it the biggest Thanksgiving box-office weekend ever.

In 2018, breaking box office records seems to be an ongoing trend. Movies are defying expectations left and right. This past weekend has been no exception, as it is now the biggest Thanksgiving box office weekend in history, thanks to Ralph Breaks the Internet and Creed II.

Ralph Breaks the Internet crushed all competition by bringing in an estimated $84.5 million in its five-day theatrical opening weekend. Creed II didn’t disappoint either, raking in an estimated $55 million dollars over the weekend, according to a report from CNN. The combination of the two dethroned Frozen as the leader of opening Thanksgiving box office weekends.

Neither film seemed to disappoint audiences or critics. Ralph Breaks the Internet is currently sitting at a rock-solid 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, while Creed II is not far behind with 82 percent.

Combined with every other theatrical release currently showing in theaters, this Thanksgiving weekend pulled a total of $314 million at the domestic box office. When it comes to box office performance, the Walt Disney Company appears to be running the show.

According to Box Office Mojo, Disney is responsible for five of the top 10 grossing films of 2018 this year.

That said, Ralph Breaks the Internet still has a long way to go if it wants to even crack the top 10. Currently, the tenth highest grossing film of the year is A Star Is Born, which has raked in approximately $191 million at the box office. Further still, is the No. 1 spot for the highest grossing film of the year, which belongs to the Disney’s Marvel superhero hit Black Panther.

"Ralph Breaks the Internet"? More like Ralph breaks the box office https://t.co/4RrarvIndv pic.twitter.com/pAcV13AdjB — Variety (@Variety) November 23, 2018

Black Panther has taken an estimated $700 million dollars at the box office, surpassing even Avengers: Infinity War, which has taken in $678 million.

With still a month to go in 2018, there are plenty of movie tickets to be sold for highly anticipated releases. December 21 will see the release of Aquaman as well as the upcoming Transformers spinoff, Bumblebee. Both are expected to be major box-office hits. On December 14, Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse hits theaters as the first-ever full-length computer-animated Marvel superhero movie.

On Christmas Day, the Walt Disney company will make yet another box office grab with Mary Poppins Returns.

There are still plenty of records to break at the box office and money to be made, even as 2018 draws to a close. Disney’s roster for 2019 also looks to be extremely promising. Recently, the trailer for a live-action adaptation of The Lion King took the internet by storm, sparking much anticipation and excitement.