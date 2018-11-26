Stephen Amell Teases ‘Arrow’ & ‘Smallville’ Crossover Possibility

Stephen Amell's latest photo teaser on Twitter sent DC fans into a frenzy.

As Stephen Amell’s 2.38 million Twitter followers know all too well, the Arrow actor is a huge fan of dropping teasers – usually in the form of photos – on social media. A few days ago, Amell teased his social media following and Arrow fans with a picture featuring a meeting between himself and a few cast members of the series Smallville.

What is Smallville?

For anyone who may not be familiar with the title Smallville, it is an interpretation of the Superman story which aired from 2001 to 2011. As IMDb reminds us, the series starred Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, and Allison Mack.

In Amell’s photo, he could be seen meeting with actors Tom Welling, who played Clark Kent/Superman, and Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor. Stephen teased his social media followers – and DC fans everywhere – when he penned a very cryptic caption along with the photo.

“Pretty excited about this one…” The Arrow star teased. Unsurprisingly, Amell’s social media following was quick to sound off with theories surrounding whether a Smallville and Arrow crossover would be done in the future. Or, perhaps, Welling and Rosenbaum would be making an appearance in future episodes of Arrow.

Many of Amell’s followers left comments joking about how surreal it was to see Clark Kent and Lex Luther collaborating. Others started singing the “Save Me” theme song of Smallville.

Some pointed out the fact that Arrowverse already has a superman and thought it would be unlikely for them to bring in another one.

Unfortunately for DC fans, the nature of the meeting between the actors is currently unknown.

Pretty excited about this one… pic.twitter.com/aUppARdDXb — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 24, 2018

The sign in the background of the picture could be a clue indicating the meeting has something to do with Amell’s Nocking Point Wines.

Presently, there have not been any formal announcements from the Smallville stars or Arrowverse. So, only time will tell what the teasing picture is in reference to.

As those who watch Arrow know, the much anticipated “Elseworlds” Arrowverse crossover is just a few weeks away from its debut. DC fans have lots to look forward as John Wesley Shipp – the original Flash from the 1990s – will be putting on his Flash suit once more. This photo, however, can’t help but make fans wonder whether Smallville characters will start popping up in the Arrowverse.

The Arrowverse crossover this year will feature the casts of Arrow, Supergirl, and The Flash. The crossover will take place over three nights with The Flash airing on December 9, The Arrow on December 10, and Supergirl on December 11.