Nicki Minaj Posts Very Revealing Picture In Milk Bath To Promote Racy New Single ‘Good Form’

The rapper took to Instagram to share the picture and tease the new single.

Nicki Minaj has a racy new single on the way in “Good Form,” and now she has a revealing Instagram picture to match.

The rapper took to the picture-sharing social media site on Sunday to post a picture of herself in a giant bath of milk with her bare backside sticking out. The picture’s caption promoted the release of her upcoming single, which comes out on Thursday and features rapper and frequent collaborator Lil Wayne. The caption — and the song itself — appeared to be a reference to a sex act.

The picture generated some viral attention, garnering thousands of supportive comments from fans who appreciate her curvy physique.

“I can’t wait!” one fan wrote.

The single will be the latest from Nicki’s album Queen, which was released in August. It was the first album in four years for the rapper, whose last release was The Pinkprint in 2014. Nicki has been no stranger to using racy images to promote the album, and the cover itself shows the rapper topless with some strategically placed jewels on her chest. She had previously shared another photo of herself in the milk bath when first announcing that “Good Form” would be the next single. The song makes reference to eating cookies, and the picture showed a giant cookie floating in the background.

Nicki Minaj has never shied away from showing off her body, and said in an interview with Elle earlier this year that she loves her look and is “never gonna stop being an exhibitionist.” But at the same time, Minaj said women need to have more self-respect, taking aim especially at women who have used Instagram as a way to share nearly nude pictures and gain followers.

“Maybe I was naïve, but I didn’t realize how many girls were modern-day prostitutes,” Nicki said.

“Whether you’re a stripper, or whether you’re an Instagram girl—these girls are so beautiful and they have so much to offer. But I started finding out that you give them a couple thousand dollars, and you can have sex with them. I was like, Yikes. It’s just sad that they don’t know their worth. It makes me sad as a woman. And it makes me sad that maybe I’ve contributed to that in some way.”

That hasn’t stopped Nicki Minaj from showing off her own body in racy Instagram pictures, though she has made sure to use it to help promote her music and further her career.