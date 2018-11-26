NBA Trade Rumors: John Wall To Magic For DJ Augustin, Jonathan Isaac, And Evan Fournier, ‘CBS Sports’ Suggests

Should the Magic trade for John Wall?

As they continue to struggle in the 2018-19 NBA season, rumors and speculation continues to swirl that the Washington Wizards will have a huge roster shakeup before the February NBA trade deadline. After the altercation involving four players and Coach Scott Brooks became public, the Wizards have made every player on their roster, including John Wall and Bradley Beal, available in trade discussions, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

One of the NBA teams who could take advantage of the ongoing drama in Washington is the Orlando Magic. Since the 2018 NBA offseason, the Magic have been active on the market, eyeing to boost their backcourt. Unfortunately, the Magic failed to acquire their targets, and as of now, they are relying on 31-year old D.J. Augustin to run the point. According to Reid Forgrave of CBS Sports, the Magic may consider engaging in a blockbuster trade with the Wizards involving superstar point guard John Wall.

“What the Magic get is a superstar point guard who, in theory at least, can remain in his prime and under a (massive) contract as the Magic youth — namely Aaron Gordon and Mo Bamba — begin to achieve their prime. The Magic’s lack of good point guard play could be what holds this promising young core back. Perhaps they could land a solid point guard in 2019 free agency — Terry Rozier? Kemba Walker? But free agency is always a gamble. This gives the Magic some security, which is crucial for a small-market team that’s not considered a free-agent destination.”

After struggling defensively this season, the #Wizards took advantage of another team's guarding woes. Otto Porter Jr. scored a season-high 29 points and John Wall had 22 points and 8 assists in Washington's victory over the #Pelicans on Saturday night. https://t.co/rAXlpqyCgC — ABC 7 Sports (@ABC7Sports) November 25, 2018

In the proposed trade deal by CBS Sports, the Magic would send Jonathan Isaac, D.J. Augustin, and Evan Fournier to the Wizards in exchange for John Wall and Ian Mahinmi. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine. If the trade becomes a reality, it will help both teams in addressing the issues on their rosters.

John Wall will undeniably be an incredible addition to the Wizards. His arrival in Orlando will not only immediately address their point guard problem, but he will also give them a very reliable option on the offensive end of the floor. This season, Wall is averaging 20.9 points, 8.1 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.2 blocks on 44.5 percent shooting from the field, and 32.3 percent from beyond the arc. Pairing him with Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic would increase the Magic’s change of making a deep playoff run in the 2018-19 NBA season.

The deal will not only be beneficial for the Magic but also for the Wizards. In exchange for John Wall, the Wizards will be acquiring players who could help them remain competitive in the Eastern Conference. Moving out of the shadow of Wall to become the Wizards’ “main guy” will enable Bradley Beal to unleash his full potential and speed up his development into a legitimate NBA superstar in the league. However, to further convince the Wizards to make the deal, the Magic might need to add future draft picks as sweeteners.