Kym And Robert Herjavec Pose With Their Adorable Twins In New Family Photo On Instagram

Kym Herjavec gave her fans a treat on Sunday when she posted an adorable photo of her family, which included husband Robert and their adorable twins.

“Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving weekend!” she wrote in the caption. “I put my phone away and had the most amazing time. I have so much to be grateful for.”

Kym’s fraternal twins, Hudson Robert Herjavec and Haven Mae Herjavec, were born in April of this year. With their birth, the professional ballroom dancer became a first-time mom.

“I never thought my heart could feel so full,” Kym wrote in the caption of the Instagram announcement photo, a black and white shot of Robert Herjavec holding their newborns. “We’re so in love with our little angels.”

Kym and Robert met and fell in love when they were partners on Season 20 of Dancing With The Stars. While they were on the show, they wowed both the judges and fans with their chemistry. As People Magazine reports, at one point during their run on the show, judge Carrie Ann jokingly remarked that it made her nauseous.

They also kissed during one of their routines on the show. As Glamour Magazine reported, at the time they were still hesitant to admit to being in a relationship even though many suspected that they were more than just dance partners.

“I was surprised that we actually did [the kiss],” Kym said when she was interviewed about their smooch backstage.

With time, they revealed that the chemistry everyone saw on the dance floor was real.

In a 2016 interview with People, Kym confessed that dancing together helped them to form a deep friendship that eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship.

“We were friends first, and we got to know each other on a friendship level; I think that’s really important,” she said. “That developed into something else, and it’s really great. We’re both each other’s number one fans, and have respect for each other.”

Kym and Robert did not win the Mirror Ball Trophy that season, but that probably doesn’t bother them too much now. They were married about a year after they competed on the show and recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary my [heart emoji] @robert_herjavec 2 years, 2 babies and 1 dog! ( maybe we need another dog) ” Kym wrote in a celebratory Instagram post. In the photo, the Shark Tank star investor is commandeering a stroller alongside the dog she mentions in the caption.