Kelly Dodd Of ‘RHOC’ Says She Won’t Return To The Show Unless Vicki Gunvalson Is Fired

Following accusations made against her by co-star, Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd says she won't return to the Bravo show unless Gunvalson is removed.

Kelly Dodd of the Real Housewives of Orange County might not be returning to the Bravo show for future seasons. Dodd claims she will not take part in the filming of RHOC if her co-star and ex-friend Vicki Gunvalson is not fired. Her remarks come after Gunvalson made accusations against her regarding drug use. The 56-year-old Gunvalson is a businesswoman and original cast member of the reality television series.

Bravo recently released a sneak peek of the RHOC reunion show in which Gunvalson and Dodd get into a heated verbal altercation, according to Celebrity Insider. The two went back and forth with cruel insults until Gunvalson took the argument to the next level by accusing Dodd of cocaine use. Dodd immediately refuted the claims, but says that the damage caused to her reputation has already been done.

The 43-year-old TV personality is particularly concerned by how these allegations will affect her 12-year-old daughter, Jolie. Although Jolie knows her mother well enough to realize that the rumor isn’t true, there’s not much Dodd can do to protect her from what is being said on social media.

If Gunvalson remains on the show, Dodd says she’ll be stepping away. She’s made multiple statements on social media in which she’s said she believes Bravo should fire Gunvalson for the damage she caused to her reputation. When a fan asked Dodd if she’d be returning to the show if her nemesis remained, she was blunt in her response.

“I can’t go back if that liar can just say sh*t without consequences. The money isn’t worth it to me!”

In place of Gunvalson, Dodd says that she would like to see former cast member Heather Dubrow back on the show. Dubrow made a name for herself as an actress and starred on the Real Housewives of Orange County from 2012 to 2016. In a public statement, Dubrow announced that she’d be stepping away from the show after Season 11.

According to Bravo, she greatly enjoyed the journey, but her life was simply taking her in a different direction.

“I am so grateful to Evolution Media, Bravo and the whole NBCU family for all of the incredible experiences and the opportunities RHOC has afforded me and my family. However, at this point in my life, I have decided to go in another direction and do what’s best for my family and career. Should I change my mind, I thank Andy Cohen, Evolution and Bravo for telling me that the door is always open,” Dubrow said.