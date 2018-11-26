‘Morning Joe’ Co-Hosts Joe Scarborough & Mika Brzezinski Married In Secret Ceremony

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, co-hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, were married in a secret ceremony around 6 p.m. on Saturday. The couple’s nuptials took place at the National Archives in Washington D.C. according to Vanity Fair. They stood before the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights as Maryland Representative Elijah Cummings pronounced them man and wife.

Scarborough and Brzezinski have managed to keep their relationship out of any discussion that takes place on their popular news program, even after becoming engaged in France last year. They have successfully managed to keep their romance out of the limelight by rarely being spotted or photographed together at any kind of event. In keeping with their penchant for privacy, Washington D.C. on Thanksgiving weekend was chosen as the time and place for their marriage because the capital city was largely deserted as politicians and government workers head home to spend the weekend with friends and family and because it worked well with the school schedules of their combined six children, all from other marriages. In addition, vendors for the occasion were not told the identity of the couple ahead of time, reservations were made under a friend’s name, and invitations were by phone instead of by mail. Even those who were invited didn’t know where the ceremony would take place until Saturday.

Brzezinski explained what they were trying to achieve through their planning.

“We want this to be private until it’s over. We wanted to recognize it more quietly and have the people who are most important to us around us. And you know, our show is a cocktail party every morning.”

Scarborough interrupted with his comments.

“Not a cocktail party. A coffee. We have three hours talking to our good friends every morning. We made the decision a year ago to dramatically change our lives and have a low-key existence. The more time we can spend with our family, the happier we are.”

Brzezinski wore a bright white tea-length dress made by her friend and designer Michelle Smith. It featured a sweetheart neckline and polka-dotted lace sleeves. Her shoes were also custom-made by designer Layla-Joy Williams. Scarborough borrowed from his on-air attire and wore a black Zegna suit and a traditional black tie. He referred to the white shirt he wore as “Robert-Mueller approved.” On his lapel, he wore a boutonniere made of a white orchid and green sprigs.

The ceremony and reception were over by 10:45. The newlyweds left on Sunday morning for a week-long honeymoon before returning to host Brzezinski’s “Know Your Value” series. The bride indicated on Saturday that she will be changing her last name.