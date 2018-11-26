Ross Matthews & Salvador Camarena Amicably Split Up After 10 Years Together

Television personality Ross Matthews and his boyfriend of almost 10 years, fashion stylist Salvador Camarena, have broken up. Both men announced the news on social media on Sunday, November 25.

“Salvador and I have decided that the time has come to part ways,” Matthews wrote on Instagram.

“This split is amicable and filled with kindness, compassion, and a genuine love for one another. As we go forward, each of us feels as if he has a cheerleader in our corner — a family member for life. We are happy. Thank you all for your well wishes and love.”

The accompanying photo posted is a black-and-white shot of the guys dressed up in very nice suits.

Camarena shared the same words and photo on Instagram, but added the hashtag “consciousuncoupling” at the end as a nod to the infamous term used by Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin when they first separated in 2014.

The couple’s relationship often played out in the public eye as they walked red carpets and appeared on several reality TV programs together, including a 2012 episode of Bravo’s Interior Therapy with Jeff Lewis in which the garage at their then-home in Los Feliz, California, was remodeled; a 2013 episode of HGTV’s House Hunters in which they searched for a new abode in Palm Springs, California; and a 2017 episode of ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud where they won $25,000 for the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

When Celebuzz spoke to the handsome duo in 2012, the website asked them if they had discussed starting a family together.

“That’s always been a common goal of ours. That’s something that was always important to us when we initially met,” Matthews responded.

“I grew up with three older brothers, so I can see myself being a cool little league dad, and Ross would love a little girl to put in pageants,” added Camarena.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race judge also talked about his desire to have children in an October, 2017, interview with the Huffington Post.

“I want to start focusing on my life and my happiness,” Matthews revealed.

“I want to have kids now. I feel like I’ve been married and raising my career. I’m ready pretty soon to think about having some babies.”

The Celebrity Big Brother runner-up added that he always said he wanted to have kids by the time he was 35-years-old. Today, Matthews is 39.

It is not known whether the former couple’s lack of children contributed to their split.

They did, however, share two dog: Audrey and Selena. Which pet will reside with Matthews and which will live with Camarena has not been disclosed.