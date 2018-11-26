Remake Of Surreal Horror Classic ‘Jacob’s Ladder’ May Be In Theaters This February

Horror is a hot commodity right now, and while original works like A Quiet Place and Hereditary are making plenty of box office cash, sequels and remakes are cash cows as well. In 2017, the re-imagining of Stephen King’s IT came to theaters and ended up being the highest grossing horror movie of all time. This year, Michael Myers returned to the big screen in a new direct sequel to the original 1978 horror movie classic Halloween, which also scored hugely at the box office.

According to Dread Central, another horror remake may be headed for the big screen this February, albeit one that is slightly less well-known than movies like Halloween or IT. Jacob’s Ladder is slated for a theatrical release on February 1, 2019, though no trailer, posters, press, or media of any kind have been released to the public about the upcoming horror reboot.

Director David M. Rosenthal’s page on IMDb proclaims the project to be completed and still lists the release date as February 1. Upcoming Horror Movies also still has the new adaptation of Jacob’s Ladder marked for release on the same day.

According to reports, the synopsis of the film is similar to that of the original.

“After returning home from the Vietnam War, veteran Jacob Singer struggles to maintain his sanity. Plagued by hallucinations and flashbacks, Singer rapidly falls apart as the world and people around him morph and twist into disturbing images. A remake of the 1990 thriller starring Tim Robbins.”

Jesse Williams, Joseph Sikora, and Karla Souza are listed as stars of the potential 2019 remake of Jacob’s Ladder and the film is based on a script co-written by Jeff Buhler and Sarah Thorpe.

“It’s also a mere 68-days until the remake’s stated release date, and we haven’t seen a poster, an official synopsis, and we most certainly haven’t seen a trailer.” https://t.co/hjlSbGLZQf — Horrible Imaginings (@HIFilmFest) November 25, 2018

The original 1990 psychological horror film starred Tim Robbins, Elizabeth Peña, and Danny Aiello and was directed by Adrian Lyne. It was generally well-received by critics, despite its surreal and depressing tone and turned a modest profit at the box office.

Movie critic Roger Ebert praised Jacob’s Ladder, awarding the film three and a half out of a possible four stars, calling the film powerful.

“Reeling with turmoil and confusion, with feelings of sadness and despair. Thoroughly painful and depressing experience — but, it must be said, one that has been powerfully written, directed and acted.”

Jacob’s Ladder went on to inspire a number of horror films and television shows, including American Horror Story: Asylum. It was also considered to be a major influence on the Silent Hill video game franchise.