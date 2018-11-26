Alexis Ren & Milo Manheim Post Photos Of Themselves On Instagram Leaving Some Fans Confused

Instagram model Alexis Ren just finished up an impressive run on Dancing With the Stars with pro partner Alan Bersten. The pair became a fan favorite, and many were excited to hear that the two had developed feelings for each other over the course of the show. And just two days ago, all seemed normal between the two lovebirds, as Alan dedicated a sweet Instagram post to Alexis for her birthday.

However, some fans have been left confused after both Alexis and Milo Manheim shared photos of themselves, including some where Alexis laid her head on Milo’s leg. Milo was also spotted in Ren’s Instagram Stories during her birthday celebrations. He sat next to Alexis during her birthday meal and poked fun at her. Later on, Milo even planted a kiss on Ren’s head as he comforted her during a quick tattoo session, as detailed by the Inquisitr.

Alexis’ post was captioned, “is this seat taken?” to which Milo responded, “all yours!” Milo, on the other hand, captioned his picture “the other snack that smiles back.” Ren commented with an emoji of a fork and spoon. It might be an inside joke, but whatever the case, fans have lots of questions.

So far, there are some people who are insisting that the two are just best friends. However, many people are asking if Alexis is dating Milo. Plus, many people are confused about what happened with Alan.

However, others have pointed out that Milo is only 17-years-old, which means he’s technically a minor until his upcoming birthday in early March. On the other hand, Alexis just turned 22-years-old.

What we do know is that Manheim has already admitted that Alexis is his biggest celebrity crush, with even Selena Gomez ranking after Ren. But keep in mind that there’s been no concrete information to suggest that the two are anything more than just friends.

Meanwhile, Alan is closer to Alexis in age, as he’s 24-years-old. The DWTS couple publicized that they’ve fallen for each other, while Alexis said some very sweet things about Alan, detailed People.