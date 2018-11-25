Roman Reigns Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Reveal

WWE fans are pulling for Roman Reigns who announced earlier this week that his leukemia has returned.

Roman Reigns is one of the most controversial WWE wrestlers who ever jumped into the ring only because fans either love him or they love to hate him. While fans might boo Roman as he makes his way into the ring, without him there, they’re miserable.

This is Reigns’ second bout with leukemia. He hasn’t been seen in public since he announced that he’s taking a leave of absence from the ring while he seeks treatment for his cancer. That was last month, but on Saturday, Reigns was spotted taking in a game at Sanford Stadium.

Reigns watched the game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech, which happens to be his alma mater. During the mid-2000s, Reins, whose real name is Joseph Anoai, was a defensive lineman for the Yellow Jackets.

Roman Reigns is one big guy so it stands to reason a camera crew spotted the WWE superstar in the crowd on Saturday. The clip they taped was posted to Twitter.

In that clip, Reigns looks great. He said to the camera, “I’m the real big dog here. To hell with Georgia, baby.” He’s a guy always willing to offer a little showmanship to the crowd. You can check out that clip below from Georgia Tech Football.

Fans hopped online to offer up their comments. One wrestling fan said, “Man IDK what it is but it feels good to see his face.” Another wrote that it’s “like a sign from the universe that he’s doing OK.”

Another fan seemed to sum up the booing that Reigns is showered with as he does his walk into the ring. “I always boo’d him but this made me happy lol.” That’s who Reigns is, a guy people love so much that they even love to boo him.

According to the Ring Report, Reigns shocked the world when he announced that he’s battling cancer. He told his fans during RAW and jaws dropped around the nation. Everyone who’s ever watched the WWE couldn’t help but feel sadness from that announcement, but they also felt the hope coming from Reigns.

Roman Reigns in WWE ring. Lukas Schulze/Bongart / Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans used custom jerseys to pay a tribute to the WWE superstar. STAPLES Center made a donation to a charity in Reigns’ name. It is not known when Roman Reigns fans can expect the mass of power to take to the ring again. But insiders are saying they expect him back sooner rather than later.

Reigns has been in remission since 2008, according to USA Today. When Reigns made the announcement back in October at RAW that his cancer was back, he told the crowd the following.

“I’m not going to lie, I’ll take every prayer you can send my way but I’m not looking for sympathy, I’m not looking for you to feel bad for me, because I have faith.”

He also shared how the WWE took a chance on him after his first battle with the disease. He was adamant that he’ll beat this and he will be back.