Kelly Rowland Releases New Track With Topless Cover Photo

After taking time away from the music scene, Kelly Rowland is back with her first solo track in over five years and she has a few things to say. According to a report from Billboard, the self-titled song, “Kelly,” is being described as a club banger with obvious trap-influences. The track sounds like it will serve as an empowering message to Rowland and a reminder to those who may have doubted her over the years.

“Kelly got a house, big house on a hill / Kelly’s so blessed, thick, yes XL / Kelly ain’t, Kelly ain’t got no chill / Kelly don’t really give a f*ck how you feel / Kelly ain’t humble no mo’ / Kelly got a foot on your throat,” Rowland’s voice can be heard singing over the bass-heavy beat.

Rowland has not released new solo music since her Talk a Good Game album back in 2013. But has been featured on a few collars with other artists, including Busta Rhymes. Earlier this year, she was featured on Rhymes’s “Get It” along with Missy Elliott. She also graced the stage of Coachella with former Destiny’s Child members Beyoncé and Michelle Williams for a reunion set.

Earlier this the month, the songstress was accused of bleaching her skin, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Rowland was quick to shut down the rumors but it seems she has also taken the opportunity to address the issue again on her new song, according to a report from Celebrity Insider.

“My skin is my cape,” she said on the new song.

And the gorgeous singer is definitely showing some skin on the accompanying cover photo for the newly released track.

Before the release of this new project, Rowland couldn’t contain her excitement while chatting with Broadly over the summer.

“I am very excited, after this, I am rushing back to LA to finish some tracks,” she said at the time.

A month later she told Vogue that her musical hiatus was unintentional.

“I was thinking about pulling back from recording but I couldn’t help myself: I still wanted to record,” she said. “I still felt like I was missing something. The third year just came and left so fast. The fourth year I said: ‘I have to get to work’ and now I’m ready to release some music!”

This upcoming album is said to be her most personal project. She said it’ll be about “love, loss, and gain and whether it’s professional or with family or whatever, it’s just honest.” She said throughout the process, she had no choice but to be honest and authentic.