Kristen Bell Teases ‘Veronica Mars’ Fans With Video Of Revival Set

Earlier this week, actress Kristen Bell shared a video of the classic Veronica Mars set as she and the rest of the cast worked to film the show’s revival. A fourth season of the 2004 series is set to appear on Hulu in the summer of 2019, according to ScreenRant.

The video, which was shared to the Veronica Mars official Instagram account, showed Bell laying on a couch in the “investigation office”– a set which frequently appeared on the original UPN (and later The CW) series. In the short clip, Bell discussed the feelings of nostalgia that being in the office brought to her. For a few seconds, she turned the camera away from her face to show viewers the set.

“Being in the investigation office brings up a lot of memories and nostalgia and feelings of ‘Who on earth let us do this again?'” Bell said in the clip.

In the video’s caption, she said that the Veronica Mars account would be sharing more Instagram Stories while on the set in the future.

Meanwhile, on the Veronica Mars Twitter account, another video showed Bell sitting at a desk in the office, according to TV Insider. At the front of the desk sat a nameplate that read “Veronica Mars: P.I.”

“Your girl’s back and she’s on the set of the new #VeronicaMars,” the caption read.

The tweet also included a link to the show’s new Instagram account, which debuted when the revival was initially announced back in September.

In early November, Bell offered a sneak peek of the script for the first episode of the revival, an earlier Inquisitr story reported. The photo revealed that the episode’s title would be “Spring Break Forever.”

Veronica Mars originally aired for three seasons from 2004 to 2007 before ending unexpectedly with a cliffhanger that left fans begging for more. The show followed teen detective Veronica Mars and her father, private investigator Keith Mars, as they solved local cases involving everything from adultery to theft to murder in the town of Neptune, California.

The series was already revived in a film funded by a Kickstarter campaign in 2014, directed by original series producer and director Rob Thomas, which picked up with the characters 10 years older. Thomas also co-wrote two books based on the television series with the same characters. In the upcoming revival, which will be a fourth season on the popular streaming service Hulu, Bell will reprise her leading role as Veronica Mars.

The first three seasons of the series will also be available on Hulu in 2019.