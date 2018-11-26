Kylie Jenner Announces She Bought New Candy-Red Lamborghini

The TV personality quenched her need for speed with the lavish purchase and added it to her growing collection of luxury vehicles.

Fans can probably count on purchases of Lamborghinis going up. That’s because Kylie Jenner just revealed that she purchased a new one. The 21-year-old owner of Kylie Cosmetics has a net worth of an estimated $900 million, so she can afford a few splurges, right?

The almost-billionaire shared the Instagram post about the purchase with her fans, but later removed it, according to MEAWW. The TV personality already has a luxury car collection, and the vehicle that she just couldn’t resist buying and adding to it was the Lamborghini Urus SUV.

Jenner acknowledged giving in to her vice to her 120 million followers, commenting “I caved in and got the truck” in an Instagram post. The post of the smooth ride was up for the briefest of time, and it showed the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star proudly placing her hand on the steering wheel of her new candy-red Lambo.

Kylie’s need for speed will probably be sated with the “King of the Roads” because, according to the Lamborghini company website, the vehicle’s aeronautical design and build allows the sports car to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 3.6 seconds and 0-124 in 12.8 seconds. The glam SUV additionally boasts 650-horsepower and claims a top speed of 190 mph.

According to the Verge, prices for the Lamborghini Urus SUV start from about $200,000, but prices can skyrocket with the addition of luxury options. The Life Of Kylie star added her newest addition to a car collection that already includes an orange $400,000 Lamborghini Aventador. An Instagram post Jenner uploaded previously also shows a $225,000 Mercedes G-Wagon in the background.

The stunner who loves fast cars bought a red Lamborghini Urus SUV like the one pictured here.

In other sleek and sexy news, Kylie Jenner has been melting down Instagram with a series of form-fitting catsuits, leotards, and bathing suits. The sultry star is pictured here in a black & white racy number by Adidas that showcases her enviable curves.

As reported by the Inquisitr earlier, the youngest member of the Kardashian clan finished out the Thanksgiving weekend by giving her fans a glimpse of her new 2019 calendar. For the upcoming calendar, the queen of social media treated fans to a collection of 12 smoking hot images of herself.

However, one image sent pulses racing the most. That pic features Kylie Jenner wearing a zebra-print leotard that gives fans a glimpse of her ample assets. Her glam makeup is on point, too, and she is sporting some seriously chunky bangles on her wrist. Fans must have approved because in the first 30 minutes that the post went live, almost a million people favorited the shot.