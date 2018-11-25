‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Victor Wreaks Havoc From Afar

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of November 26 through November 30 bring strife and chaos to Genoa City as people make threats and secrets come out into the open. The last week of November sweeps promises to be full of unexpected twists and turns.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) issues a threat to Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), according to She Knows Soaps. To mitigate the damage from yet another person knowing about what the Fab Four did to J.T., Victoria takes a page from Victor’s playbook with Tessa. She threatens the young woman with framing her for J.T.’s death, and it seems like Victoria is ruthless enough to try it these days.

Because Tessa blackmailed the women, Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) future with Tessa is in doubt. To help her mother, Mariah agreed to get back into Tessa’s good graces, but her efforts were fake. Now, it seems unlikely that the women will continue their relationship in light of all the drama, lies, and secrets.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) gets quite a shock from Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Nick (Joshua Morrow), the Inquisitr reported. Although she dumped Nick at the altar, Sharon’s not thrilled to see that Nick already moved Phyllis into the house that was supposed to be theirs. The incident may end up causing the beginning of the end for Phyllis and Nick’s comfortable relationship, too. Later in the week, Phyllis keeps a secret from Nick, which points to the fact that she doesn’t trust him after his reaction to Sharon learning about them the way she did.

At the Newman’s, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) connects with Victor (Eric Braeden) via a video chat. Perhaps he’ll be back home in Genoa City soon, though. For now, they’re keeping in touch as the Christmas holiday season approaches.

Today on #YR, Jack invites a surprise guest to Thanksgiving and Mia and Lola call a truce. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/zDKc2MeZPp pic.twitter.com/7aEIfNHT2m — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 24, 2018

After a fabulous evening together, Jack (Peter Bergman) receives a surprise, courtesy of Kerry (Alice Hunter). He feels they’ve really connected, but Kerry suddenly leaves with just a text, and that move makes Jack wonder what’s going on with his new love interest. It has the pieces of an in-depth story with plenty of twists.

Because of his recent uncharacteristic actions, Cane (Daniel Goddard) grows concerned about Devon (Bryton James). Cane confronts his brother-in-law with a baggie full of pills, and Devon’s attitude isn’t helpful. However, Devon receives a visitor from the past in the form of his little sister, Ana (Loren Lott). Perhaps she can team up with Cane to help Devon straighten things out, and he moves through his grief over Hilary.

As for new romance, Kyle (Michael Mealor) is surprised by Lola (Sasha Calle). She flat out refuses to move to the next level with Kyle, which could leave him deciding to move on from the relationship. Summer (Hunter King) vowed to get Kyle back at all costs, but this week, Victor offers her a job, and she decides to accept the challenge, which means she may not be in Genoa City to pursue Kyle anytime in the near future.

Mia (Noemi Gonzales) causes more trouble with Arturo (Jason Canela), and it looks like they may have unfinished business with each other. Despite that, Abby (Melissa Ordway) takes a chance with Arturo and stands up to Mia.

Finally, Kyle and Billy (Jason Thompson) conspire together, and it’s probably against Phyllis. Neither man wants her at Jabot as CEO, and they’ll stop at nothing to remove her from the position.