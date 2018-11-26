Emily Ratajkowski Shares Rare Selfie With Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is not shy about sharing her bikini snaps and is a strong advocate for a woman’s right to express her sexuality. But when it comes to her relationships, she’s much more private about it on her social media, including on Instagram. So it came as a slight surprise to some fans to see a selfie of Emily with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, on her Instagram Stories. The two look absolutely adorable and happy in the photo, which was most likely taken in Morocco.

After all, the model has been sharing photos from her adventures in Marrakesh lately, including some amazing snaps of city life and incredible architecture. One of her Stories revealed that Sebastian was traveling with her, as he was photographed sitting on a yellow couch. Emily also posted a photo of herself laying in bed, while another showed her posing in a white robe. The couple’s trip may be over soon, however, as a Story was captioned “Thank you” along with an emoji of the country’s flag.

And while the couple’s quickie courthouse wedding seemed sudden to fans, Emily revealed that she had known Sebastian for a long time as a friend. Plus, she recounted in an interview about how she had known he was “The One,” even before the two were dating.

Plus, if you were to ask Sebastian, there was nothing quick about Emily’s decision to marry him, according to W Magazine.

“We knew each other for a long time before, and he likes to joke, like, ‘Yeah, everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years, so…'”

Ratajkowski also described how she had a gut feeling about Sebastian.

“Women always know, come on—what? I’m like, who, all the sudden, like, changes the way they look at someone? No, I was always like, Okay, probably shouldn’t hang out with that guy alone. And then, next thing, I’m at the courthouse getting married.”

But besides a few interviews, the couple has been fairly low-key about their relationship. Previously, Emily’s shared a few photos of the two on her page, but they’ve been pictures taken by other people.

At the same time, Emily’s proudly displayed her engagement ring from time to time in her posts. The stunning ring has multiple diamonds, plus the two had gold wedding bands made. It’s hard to miss the bauble if only for its sheer size.