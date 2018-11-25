Candice Swanepoel Is A ‘Peach Dream’ In A Bikini On Instagram

Candice Swanepoel has been on a roll lately, sharing tons of amazing photos from her photoshoot at the Amangiri resort in Utah. So far, she’s shared several Instagram posts of herself and other models wearing bikinis from her Tropic of C line, and fans are definitely into it. The latest snap shows Candice posing against a concrete backdrop, as she sat on a ledge and accentuated her curves. The caption read, “Peach dreams in @tropicofc,” as the model looked stunning in a nude-peach toned bikini. Candice wore large hoop earrings and a bracelet, and wore her hair down behind her back.

Other photos for the brand were taken in front of architectural features at the resort, as well as in the natural rock formations found in the surrounding areas. These rocks are a striking red color, and offer an incredible backdrop to the bikini pictures. Swanepoel shared a photo of what the area looked like in a zoomed out image, and fans commented, “Dope sight,” “amazing,” and “Crazy!!”

Notably, fellow model Kristina Romanova has also been featured often on the Tropic of C page. Romanova posed in various pieces from the collection, including pink, black, and brown two-pieces.

And while Candice is understandably very busy between her swimwear line and modeling gigs, she revealed in a past interview with The Cut how she manages her busy schedule.

“Having a balanced lifestyle between personal and work. It’s being happy and healthy. I don’t like restrict myself from certain foods that I want, or kill myself at the gym. It’s really what’s comfortable for my body at the time and what’s best at that moment.”

And a huge part of being productive is maintaining wellness. The model believes that this is how to increase well-being.

“I haven’t been going by it lately, but it’s to stop drinking coffee. Before I got pregnant, I was feeling my energy levels go up and down all the time. If you replace coffee with a decaf tea or hot chocolate, it’s a good way to reset your energy levels. But now I need coffee to keep me going.”

Many of Candice’s fellow Victoria’s Secret models appear to be taking some much-needed time off after the fashion show taping. Meanwhile, others are jetting off to international destinations for more work. Swanepoel hasn’t shared with fans what she’s up to, but it looks like she’s chosen to continue working by promoting her swimwear. It’ll be exciting to see what other amazing photos have yet to be released.