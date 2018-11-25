Jon Gosselin Shares Rare Photo Of Christmas Tree Shopping With Son Collin And Daughter Hannah

The family outing comes just a few weeks after Jon filled for full custody of his son.

Christmas season is alive and thriving with the conclusion of the Thanksgiving weekend, and many people took the extra days off of work as an opportunity to get a head start on some holiday decorating, including reality TV personality Jon Gosselin.

In a rare photo posted to the former Jon & Kate Plus Eight star’s Instagram account, Gosselin revealed that he has checked off finding the perfect Christmas tree from his Christmas list and enlisted his son Collin and daughter Hannah to do so.

The snap showed Jon with his two 14-year-old children–whom he shares with his ex-wife Kate Gosselin–as well as his long-time girlfriend Colleen Conrad and her two children Jesse and Jordan smiling and surrounded by trees at Reinhart’s Christmas Tree Farm in Bernville, Pennsylvania.

“Found our tree let the holidays begin!!!!” Gosselin captioned the family photo, which he shared today to his more than 70,000 followers on the social media account.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Gosselin filed for full legal and physical custody of Collin earlier this month, believing that it would be in his son’s “best interest” to live with him once he is released from the facility where he currently resides that offers inpatient treatment for kids with special needs.

If approved, Collin would join his sister Hannah, who has been living full-time with their father for almost a year, while their other siblings Cara, Maddy, Alexis, Leah, Joel, and Aaden still reside with their mother.

Collin has spent a considerable amount of time with his father and sister over the recent weeks, which Jon has also documented on his social media account.

At the beginning of the month, Jon and Collin paid a visit to his friend Eric Rodriguez at Mike and Joe’s Barbershop for a “fresh new cut.”

Rodriguez told Radar Online that Collin appeared “so happy” to be back at home with his father and sister, gushing over his “unbelievable” smile and adding that he seemed to be in good physical health.

“He lost a lot of weight from the last picture I saw of him that Jon showed me,” Rodriguez said. “He looks really, really good.”

Rodriguez, whom Jon often refers to as “family,” also revealed that Jon is expecting Collin’s release from the facility to come around mid-December after spending more than two years enrolled in the program.

“Jon is hoping for December 18,” the barber in Jon’s hometown said. “Lets hope he gets out soon.”