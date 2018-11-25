Halsey Stands Up For Ariana Grande Against People Who Slammed Her For Mourning Mac Miller

Halsey took to Twitter to stand up for Ariana Grande against people who slammed the “Thank U, Next” singer for openly mourning her deceased ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, The Blast reports.

“Ari, the world could only dream of being as compassionate and gentle as you,” Halsey tweeted. “And since ur being, as always so classy and nice, allow me the honor of telling them to shut the f**k up.”

Grande retweeted Halsey and added, “I love u very much.”

As The Blast notes, Ariana faced a lot of backlash after she posted a photo of her and Miller on Thanksgiving day. In the tweet that accompanied the photo, she wrote that she missed him. Some claimed that she was trying to use his death for publicity. They also criticized the singer for the fact that she was not in a relationship with him when he died.

“Ariana let it go… Mourn it behind closed doors. Stop milkin’ it when you wasn’t even there when he was at his lowest right before it happened,” one person tweeted, as reported by The Blast.

Ariana addressed the criticism directly as well.

“Everything some of the sh*t I read on here makes me sick to my stomach,” she wrote. “It scares me the way some people think and I don’t like this world a lot of the time.”

She also posted a subsequent tweet in which she seems to reiterate that her expressions of grief are genuine.

everything i feel is valid and safe. everything i do is genuine and honest. there is no right or wrong during this period. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2018

This isn’t the first time that Halsey has responded directly to critics on social media.

As the Inquisitr recently reported, Halsey recently hit back at people who claimed that she was getting too skinny with an Instagram photo in which she’s wearing a crop top and a pair of denim shorts. In the past, she also “clapped back” at a male Twitter user who tried to shame her for posting a photo that showed off her armpit hair.

It’s an armpit you’ve put a sticker over. Not sure what else there is here to explain? https://t.co/cLhMxVilyZ — h (@halsey) April 6, 2018

This also isn’t the first time that Halsey and Ariana Grande have shown how much they support each other. As Glamour notes, earlier in November, Grande posted a screenshot of a text conversation between the two after “Thank U, Next” went No. 1 on Billboard and Halsey’s “Without You” scaled to the top of iTunes.

“Honestly just happy it’s us rn. The ladies need us. Time for an uprising,” Halsey wrote in the first text. “Attention world: we are no longer taking ur s**t.”

“AT ALL,” Grande replies.

Could this friendship lead to a musical collaboration in the future? Only time will tell.