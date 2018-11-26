Cyber Monday Savings For Women’s Plus-Size Clothing

Lane Bryant, Avenue, Torrid, and other retailers have great deals.

The busiest shopping season of 2018 started last week on Black Friday and will continue until all of the procrastinators get whatever is left in stores on Christmas Eve. However, smart shoppers know that on Monday, November 26, they can get super savings online due to the amazing Cyber Monday deals many retailers are offering their customers.

If you are looking to buy a pretty piece of clothing as a present for a plus-size fashionista this holiday season or are looking for something cute for yourself, there are several online specialty shops with huge Cyber Monday discounts that are just waiting to be taken advantage of.

Here is a list of several major plus-size retailers and the deals they are offering savvy Cyber Monday shoppers.

Ashley Stewart: Fifty percent off of all online orders and free shipping is available as part of the company’s Cyber Monday sale. Plus, while supplies last, all orders $75 and over will get a free phone wallet.

Avenue: When using the code “CYBER,” Avenue’s shoppers will get 50 percent off of almost everything online, 60 percent off of specials, and free shipping. Also, if you spend $100 or more, you will get a free Loralette tote bag.

Fotosvectores / Shutterstock

Catherines: Free shipping on any purchase and 50 percent off of “almost everything” is available if you enter the code “CYBERSAVE” when checking out online. Bonus deals include buy three panties and get three free, $16 perfect price tees, and $25 sweaters.

Eloquii: Eloquii has already begun its “Cyber Monday Mania,” offering shoppers 50 percent off of their entire order (although some exclusions do apply) and free standard U.S. shipping on orders over $100 when using the code “CYBER.”

Jessica London: It’s the company’s “biggest sale ever” with 60 percent off of all orders, including clearance items, and free shipping when $50 or more is spent and the code “JLBCM18” is used.

Lane Bryant: The company’s Cyber Monday discounts are the same as what was offered on Black Friday — 40 percent off sitewide and free shipping with a minimum purchase of $50 when the code “BLACKFRIDAY” is entered at checkout. Additionally, doorbuster deals are available for $30 sweaters, 50 percent off of all boots, three free panties when you buy three, and $20 LIVI Active sweatshirts and hoodies.

Aklionka / Shutterstock

Loralette: The curvy brand has already started its Cyber Monday sale and it’s a big one. Loralette is offering 50 percent off sitewide and free standard shipping for a limited time when using the code “CYBER.” Also, if you spend more than $100, a free Loralette tote bag will be included with your order.

Roaman’s: “RMCYBER” is the code to use to get 60 percent off of every order and free shipping from now until the end of Cyber Monday from the company that has been around for more than 100 years.

Simply Be: If you want to save 50 percent off sitewide and receive free shipping from the company that believes “curve is not a trend,” use the code “CYBER50” when shopping on Simply Be’s extensive website.

Torrid: “Cyber Monday came early” Torrid states on its website where the company’s online-only sale features 50 percent off of everything and free shipping with a purchase of $50 or more.