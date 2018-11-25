Nicole Kidman Doesn’t Expect A Third Season Of ‘Big Little Lies’

Though Nicole Kidman would love to see the cast of 'Big Little Lies' pull off a third season, she says it would be unlikely.

HBO’s series Big Little Lies was a smash hit upon premiering in February of 2017. The show is based on a book by the same name written by author Liane Moriarty. The mystery drama follows the lives of a group of individuals all tangled up in a murder investigation. With a cast stocked full of award-winning actors, it was no small feat to pull everyone together for a second season which will premiere next year. Meryl Streep, Alexander Skarsgard, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, and Adam Scott are just a few of the big names involved with the show.

Despite many fans hoping for a third season, Kidman says it would be unlikely, according to Vulture. With such a high profile cast, it would be very difficult to get everyone’s schedules to align for one last season. “I think it would simply be hard to get the whole group together,” Kidman said. “But we would love to do it.”

Kidman went on to talk about how Meryl Streep came to be involved with the series. Upon hearing the names of the cast members involved, Streep hopped on board before ever so much as reading the script. “She goes, ‘I suppose now I have to join you’. And we were like, ‘What’? That’s how much she wanted to support us,” Kidman said.

With such a star-studded cast, it wasn’t surprising that Big Little Lies would go on to be an award winner. The series won Best Television Limited Series at the 2018 Golden Globes. Kidman and Skarsgard were also awarded for their part in the series with Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Although fans won’t be holding their breath for a third season, they still have Season 2 to look forward to. There has been much anticipation for the television season on social media, many of the cast members posting promotional pictures and clips on their Instagram accounts. As far as what to expect from the new season, Reese Witherspoon claims viewers will watch both friendships and lies unravel. The season offers “the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them,” Witherspoon said according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Witherspoon and Kidman are reportedly expected to make approximately $1 million per episode in the second season. Meanwhile, their co-stars Kravitz and Woodley will also be likely to make a decent chunk of change in their re-appearances.