Arizona Coffee Shop Declares Itself The One-Stop Shop For All Things Trump

A coffee shop in Arizona has decided to take on a theme that many will be attracted to and others will avoid at all costs, reports Florida’s WUFT. This coffee shop is called The Trumped Store and Coffee House, and it is located in Show Low, Arizona. According to reports, a steady stream of customers arrives every morning at The Trumped Store and Coffee House. A sign hangs above the shop, which reads, “Making Coffee Great Again.”

Barista Sean Lynch works at the shop, and recently spoke with reporters from WUFT. He pours foam over espresso and milk, still fine tuning his latte artwork, much of which features images of President Donald Trump.

“Sometimes I’ll make random abstract shapes, and I’ll be like, ‘Look that’s Trump’s head.’ People will be like, ‘No way!’ “

Customers from all states gather at this coffee shop. Some come for the coffee, others for the vast collection of Donald Trump inspired merchandise. Owners Steve Slaton and Karen MacKean opened the store in 2016. Upon opening the spot, Slaton and MacKean converted a former mechanic’s garage into an unofficial campaign headquarters for then presidential candidate Donald Trump. The coffee shop came later.

On the shop shelves, customers find Trump teddy bears, Trump rubber ducks, mugs, and children’s books. There is even a Trump toilet paper roll holder in the restroom. When visitors pull the toilet paper, it delivers the president’s message: “Our leaders are stupid … Our politicians are stupid … We will have so much winning if I get elected that you may get bored with winning.” MacKean has remarked on their political beliefs.

“We’re passionate conservatives. We are here to hopefully keep this very, very conservative area and keep it a strong republic. So, that’s why we so strongly support the president’s policies.”

The city of Show Low is home to many conservatives. Registered Republicans in Show Low, Arizona outnumber Democrats three to one; however not everyone in Navajo County likes The Trumped Store and Coffee House. The shop has in fact been vandalized, and the owners say they often receive threatening phone calls. The Trumped Store and Coffee House has also become a popular location for peaceful protests. Eric Kramer, the chairman of the Navajo County Democrats, spoke to reporters about these protests that sometimes happen in a neighboring park. Kramer doesn’t think The Trumped Store and Coffee House had any effect on the area’s Republican voting record in the 2018 midterms. He says, Navajo County — except for Show Low — has more Democrats than Republicans.

“We saw very good turnout, and that’s a part of what helped us to win statewide offices for the first time in many, many years. We’re feeling good about the direction of things.”

Slaton and MacKean are feeling good, too. They even have plans to expand The Trumped Store.