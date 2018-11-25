Grande was grilled on Twitter for 'milking' the death of Mac Miller after sharing a sweet tribute to him on Thanksgiving.

Ariana Grande’s Twitter feed filled with emotional tweets as the singer clapped back at trolls who were criticizing her for “milking” the death of Mac Miller.

According to Complex, Grande shared a very sweet tribute to Miller on her Instagram story in honor of Thanksgiving. When the media outlet shared the article on social media – many Twitter users admitted they were sick of seeing Ariana “milk” the death of Miller.

“You’re v missed,” Grande penned as she shared a Facebook memory from November of last year featuring a picture of herself and Miller on her Instagram story.

“She really is capitalizing off this, isn’t she,” one individual penned in the comment section of Complex’s tweet.

A second user called Ariana “trash” for leaving Mac only to get engaged two weeks later and then to proceed to profit from Miller’s death.

“Mac Miller had an addiction. She knew and instead of sticking with him and supporting him through it, she left. Now he’s dead she can’t stop talking about him like she cared for him. Smh,” a third criticized.

Grande even responded to one individual who retweeted the Complex tweet criticizing the singer for “milkin this s**t.”

“i pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever and i’m sending you peace and love,” Grande penned in response.

With 59 million followers on Twitter, it isn’t too surprising that the singer also had people come to her defense.

Ariana Grande responds to troll who claims she’s ‘milking’ Mac Miller’s death https://t.co/FAfyMok2uW pic.twitter.com/5b2CYJF833 — Zesty Ariana Grande (@zesty_ariana) November 25, 2018

Many argued that Mac was an addict and no amount of support or love Ariana could have provided him as his girlfriend would have changed that.

“Memories can’t be erased but that doesn’t deny Ariana a right to be happy she go post him feel sad for a while then get distracted by someone or something that the cycle of human death let her do what she wants,” one Twitter user penned in defense of Grande.

Catching wind of those criticizing her for “milking” Mac’s death, Grande took to Twitter to clap back at the trolls.

“some of the s**t i read on here makes me sick to my stomach. it scares me the way some people think and i don’t like this world a lot of the time. if only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. that’d be sick,” Ariana tweeted.

Ariana Grande shares touching tribute to Mac Miller on Thanksgiving. https://t.co/Xs83AmbiwA pic.twitter.com/deoR8Xf5Ye — Complex (@Complex) November 23, 2018

The singing sensation took a very “kill them with kindness” approach in response to the criticism. While she made it clear she wasn’t going to stand for it, she also sent “love and peace” to those she clapped back at.