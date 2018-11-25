Watch Ottawa Redblacks Vs. Calgary Stampeders 106th Grey Cup Live Stream: CFL Championship Game Live Online

The Calgary Stampeders make their third straight Grey Cup appearance, while the Ottawa Redblacks will play in the Canadian Football League title game for the third time in four years.

The longest-running annual football championship game in North America, per the Canadian Encyclopedia, the Grey Cup, will be played for the 106th time on Sunday, when the Ottawa Redblacks and Calgary Stampeders clash to decide the championship of the Canadian Football League for the second time in three years, in the 2018 CFL title game that will live stream from Edmonton, Alberta.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Ottawa Redblacks vs. Calgary Stampeders 106th Grey Cup CFL championship game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Mountain Standard Time at the 56,000-seat Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on Sunday, November 25. That kickoff time will be 3 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, 5 p.m. Central, and 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Fans in the United Kingdom can log in to the live stream at 11 p.m. on Sunday night

Led by quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, who this week was named the CFL’s Outstanding Player for the second time, according to the Spokane Spokesman-Review, first winning in 2015 — Calgary will be making their third straight Grey Cup appearance, after losing to Ottawa in 2016, and then falling in a shocker to the Toronto Argonauts last season.

Overall, the Stampeders have played in 17 Grey Cup game prior to Sunday’s showdown, winning seven and losing 10, according to CFL.ca stats. Calgary’s most recent CFL championship came in 2014 when they defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in that season’s edition of the Grey Cup game.

While the CFL is a passing-oriented league, with three downs per sequence instead of the four offered in the American version of the game, Sunday’s Grey Cup could easily be decided on the ground. While Calgary finished fifth in rushing among the nine CFL teams, according to the Toronto Star, Ottawa — despite averaging just 94 yards on the ground as a team — has a weapon in William Powell whose 1,362 rushing yards were good enough for second in the league.

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell of the Calgary Stampeders won his second CFL Outstanding Player award this season. Jeff Vinnick / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Ottawa Redblacks vs. Calgary Stampeders 106th Grey Cup CFL championship game, use the stream provided by WatchESPN, the online streaming portal for sports media giant ESPN. The WatchESPN stream network is available with subscriptions to most cable or satellite TV providers, allowing fans to watch the Canadian Football League championship game for free with those login credentials.

To view the Ottawa Redblacks vs. Calgary Stampeders Grey Cup rematch live stream for free without credentials, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or Fubo TV. These internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer free seven-day trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the CFL 2018 season finale streamed live at no charge.

Fans in Canada will need to register for a TSN subscription to watch a live stream of the Ottawa Redblacks and Calgary Stampeders meeting the 106th Grey Cup. In the United Kingdom, the CFL championship will live stream via BT Sport. Viewers in other countries outside of Canada, the United States, and U.K. may purchase a live stream of Grey Cup game from the CFL streaming service.